ROBBINSVILLE — Robbinsville scored on four of its first four possessions and never let up, beating North Stokes 61-6 on Friday night in a NCHSAA 1A second-round state playoff game.

The Black Knights ran for 376 yards and seven touchdowns, led 28-0 after the first quarter and 47-6 at halftime. The win gives Robbinsville a 2-0 career record against the Vikings.

North Stokes (1-11) has reached the second round only six times since the school opened in the fall of 1964. The Vikings are now 0-6 in that round and have never advanced past it.

Benton Gibby opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run just six seconds into the game. Cameron Allison followed with a 55-yard touchdown run and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Xamuel Wachacha, and Luke Green’s 13-yard run made it 28-0 with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

Elijah Kirkland added a 33-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Allison then threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Jones, and Ethan Chekelelee ran for an 11-yard score. Chekelelee finished with 95 yards on four carries and two touchdowns, including a 43-yarder in the third quarter. Braylon Blevins capped the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Black Knights sacked Holden Shelton six times for 49 yards in losses, with Slade Freeman credited with five sacks and Landon Rose one. Shelton completed 15 of 21 passes for 110 yards and was intercepted twice.

North Stokes held the ball for 31:27 to Robbinsville’s 16:33 and had more first downs, 9 to 7. The Vikings finished with 151 total yards to the Black Knights’ 427.

The Vikings avoided a shutout when Jackson Bodenhamer scored on a 1-yard run with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. The extra point failed. Bodenhamer led the team with 38 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught five passes for 46 yards, for 84 total yards. Dalton Whitener had three catches for 50 yards, and Nate Harrison added three for 14 and punted the ball five times. Wyatt Lawson led the defense with six tackles.

“It was a very challenging and disappointing season for us, especially when you look at the fact that we only won one game,” North Stokes coach Kolt Bullington said. “That’s not where we want to be.

“We graduate four seniors who have meant a lot to our program. Wyatt Collins battled through a season-ending injury during the summer, while the other three played important roles for us. Jackson (Bodenhamer) was a 1,000-yard receiver for us, and Alex (Brown) and Noah (McMillian) were major contributors on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I’m thankful for everything they’ve given our program. They remained committed and continued to lead through the challenges we faced.

“We have a strong group of 11 juniors returning, which is a big number for our program. Several underclassmen also gained valuable experience on defense, and we will return 10 defensive starters. That gives us a good foundation to build on.

“Our focus this offseason will be to become a more physical football team. We must improve our ability to stop the run, and that’s going to be a major priority as we get ready for next season!”

North Stokes finished 1-11 on the season. Robbinsville is 6-5. Create a North Stokes focused headline. The Knights will play at Wilson Prep Academy (7-4) on Nov. 20.

Robbinsville 61, North Stokes 6

North Stokes 0 6 0 0 — 6

Robbinsville 28 19 7 7 — 61

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

ROB: Benton Gibby 39-yard run (Zander Lucksavage kick), 11:54. ROB 7-0

ROB: Cameron Allison 55-yard run (Lucksavage kick), 6:24. ROB 14-0

ROB: Xamuel Wachacha 32-yard pass from Allison (Lucksavage kick), 4:39. ROB 21-0

ROB: Luke Green 13-yard run (Lucksavage kick), 2:18. ROB 28-0

Second quarter

ROB: Elijah Kirkland 33-yard run (kick failed), 6:45. ROB 34-0

ROB: Tucker Jones 15-yard pass from Allison (kick failed), 4:30. ROB 40-0

ROB: Ethan Chekelelee 11-yard run (Lucksavage kick), 3:00. ROB 47-0

NS: Jackson Bodenhamer 1-yard run (kick failed), 0:30. ROB 47-6

Third quarter

ROB: Chekelelee 43-yard run (Lucksavage kick), 4:50. ROB 54-6

Fourth quarter

ROB: Braylon Blevins 10-yard run (Lucksavage kick), 10:43. ROB 61-6

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: NS, Bodenhamer 11-38, TD; Shelton 11-3. ROB, Chekelelee 4-95, 2 TDs; Gibby 6-82, TD; Kirkland 4-63, TD; Freeman 4-55; Allison 1-55, TD

Passing: NS, Shelton 15-21-110, 2 INT. ROB, Allison 3-4-51, 2 TDs

Receiving: NS, Bodenhamer 5-46; Whitener 3-50; Harrison 3-14; Tait 4-0. ROB, Wachacha 1-32, TD; Jones 2-19, TD

Defense: NS, Lawson 6 tackles; Horton 4. ROB, Freeman 5 tackles, 5 sacks; Rose 1 sack; Jones and Kirkland, interceptions