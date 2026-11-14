KING — Braddox Sumner ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and West Stokes took a 37-0 lead before South Rowan scored, beating the Raiders 37-16 on Friday night in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

The Wildcats (9-2) advance to the third round and will play at West Iredell on Nov. 20. South Rowan ended its season at 7-5.

It was the first meeting between the two schools.

South Rowan came in averaging 241 yards rushing per game, but West Stokes shut down the Raiders’ ground game for three quarters. South Rowan had 72 yards on 25 carries and no touchdowns through the first three quarters, before the Wildcats began substituting freely.

Jamantay Cox, the Raiders’ leading rusher with 201 carries for 1,552 yards, 24 touchdowns and a 7.7-yard average, had 13 carries for 50 yards and no touchdowns through three quarters. Nick Woolf, who came in with 171 carries for 922 yards, 10 touchdowns and a 5.4-yard average, had nine carries for 24 yards and no scores in that span.

Sumner, a senior, did most of his damage in the first half, finishing it with 175 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He finished the game with 14 carries for 181 yards, an average of 12.9 yards per carry.

West Stokes went up 37-0 with six minutes left in the third quarter, which started a running clock. The Wildcats emptied their bench, while South Rowan kept Cox and Woolf in the game. The two backs combined for 106 yards and a touchdown apiece on 10 carries in the fourth quarter. Cox had five carries for 54 yards and Woolf five for 52.

Overall, West Stokes outgained South Rowan 358 yards to 190. The Wildcats averaged 9.0 yards per rush on 22 carries (197 yards), while the Raiders ran 35 times for 178 yards, 5.1 per carry, and held the ball for 29:38 to West Stokes’ 18:22.

Wildcats quarterback Cole Knox completed 9 of 13 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. NaZir Chiles caught five passes for 103 yards, and Jay Taylor had four catches for 54 yards and a score. South Rowan was 2 of 8 passing for 12 yards, and Brooks Hunter was sacked twice. Ben Fulk and Cooper Pratt each had a sack for West Stokes, and Dallas Frasher led the defense with 12 tackles.

Taylor also scored on special teams, returning a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and Jayden Hernandez made all three of his extra-point attempts.

West Stokes struck first. After forcing a three-and-out, the Wildcats scored in four plays when Knox hit Taylor on a swing pass for a 10-yard touchdown. Chiles ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 8:50 left in the first quarter. West Stokes forced another punt and drove to the 7-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

Sumner opened the second quarter with a 78-yard touchdown run, and Cayden Covel caught the 2-point conversion to make it 16-0. After another punt, the Wildcats scored on an eight-play drive in which Sumner carried six times for 47 yards, capping it with an 11-yard touchdown run. Hernandez’s kick made it 23-0 at halftime.

Taylor opened the second half with the 97-yard kickoff return, and Hernandez’s kick made it 30-0. West Stokes then forced a turnover on downs near midfield, and Sumner scored from 5 yards out. Hernandez’s kick made it 37-0.

South Rowan got on the board with 3:35 left in the game on a 2-yard run by Cox, and a 2-point conversion pass cut it to 37-8. West Stokes then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Woolf scored on the next play on a 30-yard run with 2:48 remaining. The Raiders added a 2-point run to set the final score.

West Stokes is 0-4 all-time against West Iredell, with the last meeting a 19-13 loss in 2004. The Warriors (10-1) beat West Stanly 51-0 on Friday.

West Stokes 37, South Rowan 16

South Rowan 0 0 0 16 — 16

West Stokes 8 15 14 0 — 37

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

WS: Jay Taylor 10-yard pass from Cole Knox (NaZir Chiles 2-point run), 8:50 1st

Second Quarter

WS: Braddox Sumner 78-yard run (Cayden Covel 2-point pass from Knox), 11:32 2nd

WS: Sumner 11-yard run (Jayden Hernandez kick), 6:03 2nd

Third Quarter

WS: Taylor 97-yard kickoff return (Hernandez kick), 11:53 3rd

WS: Sumner 5-yard run (Hernandez kick), 6:00 3rd

Fourth Quarter

SR: Jamantay Cox 2-yard run (2-point pass), 3:35 4th

SR: Nick Woolf 30-yard run (2-point run), 2:48 4th

Individual Leaders

Rushing: SR — Cox 18-104, TD; Woolf 14-76, TD. WS — Sumner 14-181, 3 TDs; Fulk 5-14.

Passing: SR — Brooks Hunter 2-7, 12 yds, 2 sacks. WS — Knox 9-13, 147 yds, TD.

Receiving: SR — Fisher 1-4; unidentified #18 1-8. WS — Chiles 5-103; Taylor 4-54, TD; Covel 1-4.

Kickoff returns: WS — Taylor 1-97, TD.

Tackles: SR — Brooks Harrison 7 (5 solo, 2 assists); Willie Carlberg 6 (5 solo, 1 assist). WS — Frasher 12 (8 solo, 4 assists); Gastley 6; Moore 6; Childress 6.

Sacks: SR — Grant McGirt 1. WS — Fulk 1, Pratt 1.