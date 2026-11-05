Election results, water conservation request, Kingfest Saturday

Hello Stokes folks—

Election results are online and a full accounting will be in the print edition for Stokes County in next week's print edition.

Plenty coming up this month with more fall activities and holiday plans being made. Shopping bazaars are on the horizon for those that are ready to start shopping.

FOSS, Friends of Stokes Shelter is offering half off their adoption fees for the month of November. It's a great time to see about adding a companion if you have room in your life.

Danbury has been asked to conserve water and a notice has gone out to the community. The full story is on our website and in the print edition, explaining the issue and what is being done, and how we can all help.

Stokes County Social Services has announced a leadership transition. Congratulations are in order. Veterans events are happening over this week and next. Walnut Cove is hosting theirs at the Palmetto at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. King will host theirs on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at the Veteran's Memorial Park unless there is inclement weather, and it will move to King Elementary to the gymnasium.