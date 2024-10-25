Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Stockton Record

    How to report Election Day voting rights concerns, threats, voter fraud in California

    By Jenny Espino, Redding Record Searchlight,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N26UX_0wLQlRTG00

    As the Nov. 5 general election gets closer, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento has appointed a monitor to protect the 2024 vote by investigating voter rights concerns, threats of violence to elections officials and workers and election fraud complaints.

    The U.S. Attorney's Office also provided contact information for several federal agencies that are mobilizing to handle elections-related complaints. For crimes of violence and intimidation, citizens are urged not to wait for a response from federal authorities but instead call 911 right away.

    “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in announcing Kevin C. Khasigian's appointment to district election officer. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

    Early voting in California begins: Key San Joaquin County candidates, issues in 2024 election

    Lauren Horwood, U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson, said Khasigian's team will treat all counties the same.

    "His role and the role of our office is to be election law experts advising on issues that arise throughout the day and evening. Most complaints would go to the FBI, she said in an email.

    In his role, Khasigian, who is the assistant U.S. Attorney – and others who are in similar roles nationwide – will work closely in consultation with the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDY0B_0wLQlRTG00

    How to report possible voter intimidation, other election concerns

    Khasigian will be on duty in the Eastern district while the polls are open. The public may call him at 916-554-2723.

    “The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy. We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice. It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice,” Talbert wrote.

    The FBI also will have special agents at each of its field offices and resident agency across the country to receive and investigate allegations of election fraud and other abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office can be contacted at 916-746-7000.

    Election 2024: Bookmark our Election page for the latest up-to-date coverage

    Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by phone at 800-253-3931.

    In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, citizens are asked to call 911 right away and before they contact federal authorities.

    "State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

    U.S. Eastern District of California responds to complaints in these counties

    The Eastern district spans 34 inland California counties from the borders with Oregon to the north and Nevada to the east, to Kern County to the south. Included in the coverage is San Joaquin County.

    The DOJ has an obligation to ensure safe elections and address violations so that American citizens have confidence in the electoral process.

    The U.S. Attorney's Office's statement on Wednesday said in part:

    "Federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English)."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Md7fQ_0wLQlRTG00

    This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: How to report Election Day voting rights concerns, threats, voter fraud in California

    Related Search

    San Joaquin countyVoter fraudElection officials safetyElection Day votingVoting RightsVoter intimidation

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy