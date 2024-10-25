How to report Election Day voting rights concerns, threats, voter fraud in California

As the Nov. 5 general election gets closer, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento has appointed a monitor to protect the 2024 vote by investigating voter rights concerns, threats of violence to elections officials and workers and election fraud complaints.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also provided contact information for several federal agencies that are mobilizing to handle elections-related complaints. For crimes of violence and intimidation, citizens are urged not to wait for a response from federal authorities but instead call 911 right away.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in announcing Kevin C. Khasigian's appointment to district election officer. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Lauren Horwood, U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson, said Khasigian's team will treat all counties the same.

"His role and the role of our office is to be election law experts advising on issues that arise throughout the day and evening. Most complaints would go to the FBI, she said in an email.

In his role, Khasigian, who is the assistant U.S. Attorney – and others who are in similar roles nationwide – will work closely in consultation with the U.S. Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

How to report possible voter intimidation, other election concerns

Khasigian will be on duty in the Eastern district while the polls are open. The public may call him at 916-554-2723.

“The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy. We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice. It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice,” Talbert wrote.

The FBI also will have special agents at each of its field offices and resident agency across the country to receive and investigate allegations of election fraud and other abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office can be contacted at 916-746-7000.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by phone at 800-253-3931.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, citizens are asked to call 911 right away and before they contact federal authorities.

"State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

U.S. Eastern District of California responds to complaints in these counties

The Eastern district spans 34 inland California counties from the borders with Oregon to the north and Nevada to the east, to Kern County to the south. Included in the coverage is San Joaquin County.

The DOJ has an obligation to ensure safe elections and address violations so that American citizens have confidence in the electoral process.

The U.S. Attorney's Office's statement on Wednesday said in part:

"Federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English)."

