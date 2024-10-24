Pho Saigon Bay voted readers’ favorite Stockton pho restaurant

Pho Saigon Bay was voted by Stockton Record readers as the best pho in Stockton.

The Stockton Record identified nine pho restaurants in Stockton and asked readers to vote for their favorite. The poll opened on Aug. 23 and it closed on Sept. 6.

A total of 25.7% of the more than 790 Stockton Record readers who voted in the poll, selected Pho Saigon Bay as the best pho in Stockton . Phở Bình Minh Restaurant came in second with 19.7% of the vote and Phở Lucky Restaurant ended third with 14.7% of the vote.

After numerous efforts, The Stockton Record was able to get in touch with the family of the beloved Stockton pho restaurant and the poll winner — Pho Saigon Bay.

117 pho plates on menu, plus appetizers, seafood and more

But what is pho? For those who haven't tried phở, it is a Vietnamese soup with broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. It is also pronounced as "fuh."

Pho Saigon Bay is a family-owned business that has been in Stockton for almost two decades.

The 17-year-old Vietnamese restaurant offers 117 plates on their menu from Pho Bo Kho (a spicy beef stew rice noodle soup), Pho Ga (a chicken rice noodle soup) to Pho Bo Vien (beef ball rice noodle soup). The menu also includes extra side dishes, appetizers, seafood, vegetable dishes and more.

The price ranges at Pho Saigon Bay range from an appetizer at $7.95 to a plate at $19.95, their menu on their website states. The menu also include a wide selection of beverages, from a Ca Phe Sua Da (a Vietnamese iced coffee) to a Corona.

From Vietnam to Stockton

While success didn't come easy, hard work paid off for the family behind the best pho restaurant in Stockton.

Pho Saigon Bay owners were born in Vietnam and immigrated to the U.S. at a young age.

In 1982, the head of the family started working as a dishwasher in Fargo, North Dakota. He also worked part time in a hotel restaurant. The job sparked his interest in becoming a business ownership, according to his daughter and Pho Saigon Bay manager.

The father and owner of Pho Saigon Bay moved from North Dakota to Sacramento to help in his older brothers restaurant. There he met his future wife, mother of his children and business partner.

In 1996, the couple moved to Stockton and opened their very own first restaurant Pho Bac Hoa Viet on West Lane. Their second restaurant followed with Pho Bac Noodle Palace in Modesto. Their third and second Stockton location, Pho Saigon Bay, opened in July 2007.

On Sept. 5, the newest and fourth location of Pho Saigon Bay opened in Lodi.

The couple appreciates the love they have received from the community, she said. The owners thanked the community of Stockton and nearby for loving their food and supporting their business because they said it wouldn't have been possible without the community's support.

The owner who is also the head chef wakes up every morning bright and early to buy the freshest products and also makes the beef broth, which takes 20 hours, the daughter and manager said.

The most popular pho plates are the special combination beef pho and the rare steak pho, she said. Pho plate prices range from $13 to $16.

Pho Saigon Bay

Location: Robinhood Plaza at 5756 Pacific Ave. #14C , Stockton

Robinhood Plaza at 5756 Pacific Ave. #14C , Stockton Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday Information : saigonbaystockton.wixsite.com

