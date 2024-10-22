Former Stockton fire chief appeals wrongful termination lawsuit to Supreme Court

Former Stockton Fire Chief Ron Hittle is appealing his case to the Supreme Court that he was wrongfully terminated for attending a leadership conference hosted at a church.

The appeal comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit sided with the city's decision to terminate Hittle in a ruling last year. The appeal was filed on Wednesday, Oct. 15 by nonprofit legal organization First Liberty Institute , Baker Botts L.L.P., and the Church State Council.

Hittle served as Stockton's fire chief from 2005 to 2011.

“It is a tragic day for religious liberty in America when someone can be fired because they attend an event that includes religious perspectives,” said Stephanie Taub, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute. “The city showed extreme anti-religious bias and broke the law when it fired Chief Hittle. We are asking the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s decision and uphold the clear meaning of Title VII to protect all Americans in the workplace.”

In its ruling, the appeals court found that Hittle failed to provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that his firing was discriminatory in nature.

Hittle's performance in question

The ordeal began in May 2010 when city leaders received an anonymous letter claiming to be from a fire department employee, according to the petition. The letter attacked Hittle as a "corrupt, racist, lying, religious fanatic who should not be allowed to continue as the fire chief of Stockton." It also accused him of favoring a "Christian Coalition" at the department.

In court documents, then-Deputy City Manager Laurie Montes stated that the source of this information was not an anonymous individual, but a high-ranking fire department manager, who told her that “Hittle favored members of that coalition — who all shared his Christian faith."

She expressed her concern was that “Hittle was providing favorable treatment and assignments” to these other employees.

However, Montes had other concerns regarding Hittle's performance as fire chief that were unrelated to the alleged religious discrimination, according to the petition. For example, Montes claimed that Hittle worked against the city’s plans to cut costs and expenses, unlike other city department heads who were cooperating with the city manager's office in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to avoid the city declaring bankruptcy.

Because of these concerns, Montes instructed Hittle to find and attend a leadership training program "intended for fire chiefs, or at least designed for the upper management of public entities,” court documents state.

Hittle claimed that he reviewed various leadership training programs, but he was unable to find any that were in California or at a cost that the fire department could afford. This led him to accept four tickets to an event called the Global Leadership Summit , which was sponsored by Willow Creek Church in Livermore.

About a month after the event, city leaders received a second anonymous letter claiming that Hittle and three other firefighters had attended a religious function on city time using a city vehicle.

Leadership summit

Court documents state that then-City Manager Bob Deis was concerned about Hittle attending the summit on city time because city officials cannot use public funds to attend religious events, even if under the guise of leadership development. All four firefighters paid for the tickets with their own money.

Montes said when she asked Hittle about the allegations in the second letter, Hittle confirmed that he had attended the summit on city time, accompanied by three city firefighters, that they used a city vehicle to travel to the summit, and that they were paid their regular compensation during their attendance, according to court documents.

The city hired an outside investigator and a 250-page report sustained a number of allegations, which led to Hittle’s removal. These allegations included potential favoritism of employees and a financial conflict of interest that had not been disclosed to the city.

Hittle believes the investigation was one-sided because the investigator did not contact the witnesses he identified, and because her “demeanor and approach clearly communicated her lack of impartiality.”

Despite the sustained findings, Hittle's legal team argues that their client was singled out because of his Christian faith.

“City of Stockton officials were completely intolerant of Chief Hittle’s religious beliefs,” said Aaron Streett, a lawyer at Baker Botts. “Federal law protects the freedom of every American to live without fear of being fired simply because of their beliefs.”

Read the petition:

24-_PetitionForAWritOfCertiorari by eroberts on Scribd

This article originally appeared on The Record: Former Stockton fire chief appeals wrongful termination lawsuit to Supreme Court