Election 2024: Gina Valadez-Bracamonte vs. Mario Enríquez for Stockton City Council District 4

Two candidates are running to be the next District 4 representative on the Stockton City Council: Gina Valadez-Bracamonte, a businesswoman and founder of nonprofit organization Bread of Life, and Mario Enríquez, director of the Center for Identity and Inclusion at University of the Pacific.

Valadez-Bracamonte and Enríquez are vying to replace current District 4 representative Susan Lenz, who is terming out after seven years of representing the district, which is located in central Stockton .

In the March 5 primary election, Valadez-Bracamonte emerged as the top vote-getter with 33% of the vote. Enríquez was a close second at roughly 31%, beating out attorney Jerome Clay, Drugless Society director Henry Rodriguez, and Stockton Unified School District trustee Ray Zulueta.

At a recent political forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County, Enríquez said he is running for city council because he has felt an obligation to give back to his community since he was a child. He described himself as a first-generation college graduate and a son of Mexican immigrants.

"We need someone that has the lived experiences that closely match with what our families are dealing with on a day-to-day basis ... housing insecurities, economic hardships, housing affordability, opportunities for our youth," Enríquez said. "I'm proud to say that I've delved myself into all of these areas my entire life."

Valadez-Bracamonte shared with voters that she was a single mother and raised two children on her own. She said that experience taught her how to be resourceful.

"I had to be resourceful so I can provide a good life for my children," Valadez-Bracamonte said.

Through her work at Bread of Life, Valadez-Bracamonte said she has been a servant and given back to Stockton.

"For the last 15 years, I've worked hard to provide assistance to families that were struggling with groceries," Valadez-Bracamonte said. "That organization I started with $350 ... which now gives millions of dollars back into this community."

Addressing Stockton's homelessness issue

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that cities may enforce ordinances targeting public camping even if they do not have enough shelter beds to accommodate their homeless populations.

At least 2,451 people sleep on Stockton's streets without shelter each night, according to San Joaquin County's 2024 Point-in-Time count .

When asked what alternatives to public camping the city should offer to homeless residents in the wake of the Grants Pass decision, Valadez-Bracamonte said that "homelessness is complicated and is not a one-size-fits-all (issue)."

"If I was homeless right now and if you gave me a house, you would fix all my world's problems. But the person down the street that has substance abuse issues or mental health issues, you can't put them in housing and fix the problems," Valadez-Bracamonte said, emphasizing the importance of substance abuse and mental health services.

Enríquez said it's important to understand that "every unhoused person is going to be uniquely different," and there are some people who can't go to shelters because they have partners or pets they aren't allowed to bring in.

"I've always been really intentional with understanding the root cause of homelessness. As an individual, I'm not going to say I'm going to solve it," Enríquez said. "You need an active councilmember, council, group of people that are working hand in hand with our county supervisors, our statewide elected officials, truly leveraging dollars and someone who knows how the money is flowing."

Creating economic opportunities

To create more economic opportunities in Stockton, Valadez-Bracamonte said vocational education programs are essential because some people aren't interested in attending traditional colleges.

"A lot of the warehouse jobs that are in or around Stockton, they're minimum wage jobs. They're not a living wage, but vocational schools would help our youth to be able to get a job, perhaps a union trade ... plumbing, HVAC, electrical ... that can help them get into a better employment opportunity so they can have a living wage," Valadez-Bracamonte said.

She also suggested revisiting the idea of bringing a full-fledged California State University campus to Stockton.

"It would take a lot of work, but it's doable," Valadez-Bracamonte said.

Enríquez said when he graduated from University of the Pacific in 2010, he couldn't get a job in Stockton so he took one at a Latino civil rights organization in Washington, D.C.

"Over the 14 years that I was gone, I was always asking myself, 'Why can't I come back to Stockton? I've applied for all these jobs. I have a master's degree. I've done all the right things that my parents told me to do growing up, and it still seems like it's not enough,'" Enríquez said. "Now that I am back, I've really been thinking about the different strategies that can keep young people here."

He proposed a home ownership incentive program to help make it easier for young couples who want to start a family to purchase a home in Stockton.

Preventing youth violence

Stockton has struggled for decades with some of the state's highest crime rates, largely impacting youth.

Enríquez said one of the ways to deter youth from crime is through engagement. He proposed restarting the city's Youth Advisory Commission, which was formed to address community, education, and youth issues, but has been inactive for quite some time.

"We have to really talk about poverty, economic development ... we really have to start bringing in our young people," Enríquez said. "As someone — for the last 15 years — that has led youth programs at the global, state, and national level, I know the types of opportunities and the resources we can bring collaboratively with our nonprofit (and) our business sectors, which I have engaged with and worked in."

Valadez-Bracamonte said that many young people in Stockton are living with trauma because they have lost loved ones to violence or are worried they may become victims themselves.

"I've met and spoken with multiple teachers and mental health workers that deal with youth in our city in the schools, and I'm telling you that we need prevention," Valadez-Bracamonte said. "Office of Violence Prevention is a great program, and it's a city program that's funded with Measure A dollars. If we could fund that program more and provide more resources to these students before they're in trouble, before they're wearing the ankle bracelet or in and out of juvenile hall ... that would help us."

Public trust in city government

In June, the San Joaquin County Grand Jury released a report titled "City of Stockton: Crisis in Government." The report said that employees at Stockton City Hall have been harassed and threatened by associates of 209 Times — a social media page and self-proclaimed news source — and some city councilmembers have enabled the alleged bad behavior .

The founder of 209 Times, Motecuzoma Sanchez , is a political consultant who has worked with numerous elected officials in Stockton and San Joaquin County government.

Enríquez and Valadez-Bracamonte were asked if they would support reforms suggested by the grand jury, including an ordinance requiring political consultants to disclose which candidates and officials they are working for, and rules for handling threatening communications received by city employees.

"I absolutely would support these reforms," Valadez-Bracamonte said. "Elected officials are held to a higher standard."

Enríquez said he was proud to be "one of only two candidates in the county currently running who has denounced 209 Times."

"I take that seriously because ... integrity is really important for me," Enríquez said, adding that he has voiced his disapproval of the page on the record with local media. "I told them that I denounced 209 Times and I'm against corruption, and I still stand to that."

Working with the city manager

Stockton has a city manager-council form of government, in which a city manager approved by the city council runs government operations. The city council consists of six councilmembers and the mayor. The mayor has limited authority beyond that of any other councilmember.

In order to implement council directives, Enríquez said he would ask the city manager questions and facilitate conversations with city staff members to hear what they need to be successful.

"In a mid-sized city like Stockton, the 11th largest city in the state, there are a lot of demands that the city needs," Enríquez said. "As a lifelong student, as an educator, I want to be able to ask those questions: 'How do you disperse your data? What's the data tracking that you do? What's the impact assessment that you're creating for your different staff?'"

Valadez-Bracamonte said her experience working in the business sector has taught her how important meetings are, and how important it is to understand what department heads are doing.

"The city manager's job is to run the city and the city council's position is to govern the city manager," Valadez-Bracamonte said. "I would say that weekly meetings with the city manager are vital because you have to know what's going on, and if you don't know what's going on, then you're left in the dark and the city manager will go off and do what he needs to do to run the city."

District 4 residents will be able to select their next representative at the polls on Nov. 5 .

