Election 2024: Gardea v. Udang for San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 1

In the Nov. 5 election, voters will have to pick between two lifelong Stockton residents competing to represent District 1 for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.

Mario Gardea and Lilliana Udang are hoping to replace current board chair Miguel Villapudua, who has represented south Stockton and unincorporated areas of the county.

Gardea is a third-generation firefighter who also serves as the president of the Stockton Firefighters Local 456 union. Udang, on the other hand, has served as the district director for state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman since December 2020.

While Gardea is setting out to build a better community to live in, Udang said it was time for a new generation of leadership due to her belief that the city has remained stagnant for far too long.

Top San Joaquin County campaign issues

At the forefront of Gardea’s campaign is reducing crime, homelessness, fixing city infrastructure, and creating activities for the youth.

Udang’s top priorities are housing affordability, homelessness, and government accountability.

At a recent forum, both candidates were asked how they would uphold the county’s solvency, their approaches to homelessness and housing, and alleged corruption at the Stockton Unified School District.

Udang told voters that the key to protecting the county’s solvency while still meeting its expensive needs was to leverage the resources that are made available by the state and federal government.

“The county could do better by ensuring they are not wasting our hard-earned county tax dollars on federal or state program funding that’s available out there,” Udang said. “I want to be ready on day one to work toward addressing those leverage gaps.”

Gardea did not propose a set plan to protect the county’s solvency. Instead, he discussed his experience working at the city of Stockton during the 2012 bankruptcy.

“The county right now has one of the best funded pensions in the state, so I want to make sure that we maintain that, make sure that we put things and safeguards in place to protect our pensions,” Gardea said. “Without the employees of San Joaquin County, it's going to be tough to get the hard things that we need to get done within our county.”

Homelessness in San Joaquin County a key focus

Earlier this year, the Point-in-Time count showed that in the last two years the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the county has doubled.

According to the count, 4,732 people in San Joaquin County are homeless, up from 2,319 in 2022.

The count is mandated in every state to track the number of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people to determine how much each county will receive in state and federal funding to address homelessness.

The county has spent significantly to combat the issue, but Gardea and Udang were asked how they would ensure the funds produce effective outcomes and what policies they believed could target housing affordability.

Gardea said as a first responder, he has witnessed homelessness for decades and has seen the rise of homeless individuals.

“I've delivered babies in tents. I've pushed Narcan. I've dealt with the crisis that we have in front of us, violent crimes and everything else,” Gardea said.

Although Gardea said he would bring a different approach to the homeless crisis, the candidate did not propose possible policies or solutions to address the problem.

Udang said housing, homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorders were issues that must be talked about as a whole in order to create sustainable solutions.

She said the first step would be having the county audit and review the money already spent and the current programs that exist.

“The data should drive where the dollars are spent, and if we are not being fiscally responsible with how we approach homelessness, we will never get out of this issue,” Udang explained. “Beyond the fiscal dollars, though, we need to lead with both common sense and compassion.”

She said the county needs to make sure there are shelter beds, psychiatric beds, wraparound services for job training, educational opportunities, and pathways afforded to the homeless.

Stockton Unified School District in spotlight

The last question posed at the forum dealt with the San Joaquin County District Attorney pledging to hold accountable "any and all wrongdoing” within the Stockton Unified School District after state auditors found evidence pointing to financial mismanagement and fraud .

However, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has not filed a known case against a district official for the misconduct state auditors found.

Last year, District Attorney Ron Freitas publicly announced that his department was working with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice to look into possible fraud that may have occurred.

The Record reported that the investigation stemmed from the state Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team's report that found evidence that fraud and misappropriation of funds likely occurred at the school district.

Both District 1 candidates were asked how the board of supervisors should hold the district attorney accountable for getting to the bottom of the alleged corruption at Stockton Unified.

Gardea first made note that he believed the district attorney had been doing “a great job,” but ultimately said he was not in a position to make a comment on an ongoing investigation.

No further explanation was given by Gardea.

Udang expressed that although it can be tricky to hold accountability over a district attorney, it is not difficult to say that it’s vital to ensure that ethics are being upheld in the county.

“I find it a little concerning when we have officials like SUSD, former trustees, the district attorney, or even county board of supervisors, who are under basically the authority of ourselves,” Udang said. “When we talk about accountability, it needs to be wholesale.”

Her suggestion was to have a citizens' accountability commission.

Voters will have the opportunity to select who they believe can best represent District 1 during the Nov. 5 election.

