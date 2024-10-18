Open in App
    California gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    State gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $4.43 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $4.41 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in state has fallen about 9 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $4.22 on Jan. 2, 2023, and as high as $5.90 on Oct. 2, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in California was 18% higher at $5.40 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.recordnet.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.17, making prices in the state about 39.6% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.14 per gallon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtN7Z_0wBv139h00

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The Record: California gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

