Amazon announces new seasonal jobs opening across California, Stockton. Here’s how to apply

Amazon has announced they are hiring for seasonal jobs across the Golden State, including in Stockton.

The company is "hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across the United States," with 30,000 of them in California, according to company officials .

Amazon spokesperson Natalie Banke wrote in an email to The Record that the company "will be hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers" in Stockton. While the first round of positions "have been filled" and there are no current job postings for Stockton on the company site, new jobs will be posted "over the next several weeks," Banke said.

The company encourages those interested in applying to check back regularly.

"Open roles are posted throughout the holiday season and fill up quickly, so be sure to check back for updates," the company stated in a news release.

Seasonal Amazon jobs offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, and the "opportunity to be part of the bustling retail industry during its busiest time of year," the news release stated.

Seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour, and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care coverage as soon as they begin working, company officials stated.

Amazon in Stockton: Company to open 2 inbound cross dock facilities, will close Stockton Sort Center

Many seasonal roles also come with the potential to transition into regular, full-time employment after the holidays. Seasonal employees that stay with the company can on average see a pay increase of 15% during the first three years working with Amazon, according to the company.

Amazon recently announced a $2.2 billion investment in additional pay for fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average total compensation to more than $29 per hour, the news release stated.

For more information on open positions or to apply visit amazon.com/localjobs or sign up for job alerts by texting "NEWJOB" to 31432.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers business and community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ AngelaydetRocha . To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Amazon announces new seasonal jobs opening across California, Stockton. Here’s how to apply