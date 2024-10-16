5 things to do in San Joaquin County this spooky season: 21 and over edition

This month is full of fun and spooky vibes for those over 21 years old.

From the Wicked Wine Stroll to a costume party at Binge Vietnamese Fusion on Halloween night, this holiday is not just for little goblins and ghouls.

Here are five Halloween-related events happening this month in Stockton for those 21 years old and above.

Oktoberfest at the German Guys

German Guys will once again be host its annual Oktoberfest.

The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Michael's Church event hall in Stockton.

"Enjoy a beer in the country with authentic German food, gracious hosts, live entertainment and some really tasty beer," Visit Stockton website states.

The German restaurant will have two bands playing for the event, The International and Gruber Family Band. Aside from live music there will also be beer, dessert, sauerkraut and more, Visit Stockton website states.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at German Guys, St. Michael's Church or by phone at (209) 990-1391.

Wicked Wine Stroll

Make your way to downtown Lodi for the Wicked Wine Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 19.

"Every October costumed visitors taste wine from over 20 Lodi appellation wineries while strolling through the downtown shops," Lodi Chamber of Commerce stated on its website. "Each downtown business hosting a winery will feature special sales for the evening, plus delectable sweets and treats."

A costume contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Blend Ultra Lounge.

Tickets for the event are $52. They include a commemorative wine glass, tastings and appetizers. Designated driver tickets are $15.95.

Wine, Beer, & Spooky Spirits Downtown Stroll

The Wine, Beer, & Spooky Spirits Downtown Stroll will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 in downtown Manteca. The spooky stroll starts at 6 p.m. at North Maple Avenue and West Yosemite Avenue.

Businesses will have "a variety of wines, beers, and spooky spirits from local vendors," the event's Facebook page states. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com .

Ticket holders can check-in at 164 N. Maple Ave. or the Bedquarter Parking Lot.

Location: Downtown Manteca, North Maple Avenue and West Yosemite Avenue

Downtown Manteca, North Maple Avenue and West Yosemite Avenue Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 Information: facebook.com

Speakeasy Slaying Mystery and Dinner

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist will host a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Lodi.

Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s speakeasy attire, according to the church's website states.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at zeffy.com .

Halloween Night Costume Party at Binge Vietnamese Fusion

Grab dinner and dance the night away this Halloween at Binge Vietnamese Fusion in Stockton.

Tickets are $50 per person and include entry, dinner and a drink. This is an event for those 21 years old and over.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and DJ Goodface starts at 8:30 p.m. There will also be a costume contest, a flyer states.

Location: Binge Vietnamese Fusion, 5779 Pacific Ave., Suite C115 , Stockton

Binge Vietnamese Fusion, 5779 Pacific Ave., Suite C115 , Stockton Hours: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 through 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 through 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 Information: visitstockton.org

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers business and community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ AngelaydetRocha . To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: 5 things to do in San Joaquin County this spooky season: 21 and over edition