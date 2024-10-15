Readers Photo Challenge: Nature of the beast

All creatures great and small are the subjects for the latest Reader Photo Challenge.

Animals, whether wild or tame, whether covered in feathers, fur or scales, are fair game. Standard rules of good photography apply for animals as they do for just about anything else. Get as close as you can and watch out for distracting backgrounds.

Our pets make for natural subjects. They’re close at hand and available to us at any time. As members of our families we know their moods, quirks and personalities.

Try to capture your pet’s mood whether they’re playful, somber or silly. Some pets are natural hams and it’s easy to take pictures of them. Others are can be a bit camera-shy.

I had a dog who would turn her head away as soon as I picked up my camera. In cases like these, you have to have be ready in a heartbeat and take your picture quickly. You may even have to bribe them with a treat to have them sit for you; most of all, you have to be patient to get a good shot.

Wild animals are a little different to photograph but you still need to have patience.

If you get too close to nearly any kind of wildlife they will either run away or they will attack. There are too many stories of tourists getting trampled by a moose at Yellowstone or bitten by a sea lion on the beach in San Diego while trying to take a selfie with an animal.

Keep your distance. It’s better for the animal and it’s better for you. This is the reason that wildlife photographers tend to use long telephoto lenses.

You can find birds to photograph just about anywhere.

You can find them in the wild. Sandhill cranes and other migratory waterfowl have returned to the Central Valley and can be found in places like the Isenberg Sandhill Crane Reserve near Woodbridge and the Cosumnes River Preserve near Thornton. Having a long telephoto lens helps in this type of situation.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: These 18 images won judges over in 2024 contest

Smaller birds can be as close to you as your own backyard. They perch and sometimes even nest on fences, patio covers and trees in your yard. While they can be just as skittish as any bird out in the wild, at least they’re closer and you likely won’t need a lens that’s quite as long. You can make a blind by setting up a bird feeder near a window at your home and then photographing birds from behind a curtain as they arrive.

Not only are zoos are great places to photograph animals but you can see exotic creatures that you only get to see in far off lands. Micke Grove Zoo is the closest.

Slightly farther afield are zoos in Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco.

If an enclosure offers an unobstructed view, then taking photos of the animals should be relatively easy. These types of enclosures tend to keep the animals at a distance and so a telephoto lens may be needed to help bring the animals in close.

Problems occur when there are bars or screen-like cages in the way. One way to help ameliorate the obstructions is to get the lens as close as possible to the cage, actually touching it, if possible. This will throw the cage out of focus, at the same time try to have then animal as far away from your side of the cage as possible. This combination along with a wide lens aperture can make the cage seem to disappear. Be aware that zoo design and rules may not allow you to get that close.

How to enter:

1. Photos have to be taken between Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, 2024.

2. Include your name (first and last), hometown, the kind of device you used and where it was taken (eg.: John Doe of Stockton, Canon 5D Mk IV. Victory Park, Stockton).

3. If there is a recognizable person or persons in the photo please identify them (name, age, hometown) and describe what is going on in the photo. Please indicate if and how they are related to you (friend, mother, father, daughter, son, etc). For example: “My son John Jr. walks his dog Fido at Victory Park in Stockton.”

4. Please feel free to include any interesting anecdotes or stories on how you took the picture.

5. The number of photos is limited to 10.

6. Entries can be emailed to coto@recordnet.com . The preferred format is jpeg. Type “Animals” in the subject line.

7. The deadline for submission is Oct. 29. Top picks will be published in the Nov. 5 Record. An online gallery of all the photos on the same day can be found at recordnet.com .

8. First, second and third top picks will receive 16x20, 11x14 and 8x10 prints, respectively, by UlmerPhoto in Stockton. Additionally, first place will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Readers Photo Challenge: Nature of the beast