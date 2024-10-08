Comal Coffee opens new Stockton location inside A.G. Spanos Companies

From Stockton's Miracle Mile to Trinity Parkway, Comal Coffee has made a buzz across San Joaquin County.

They even caught the attention of an influential family, the Spanoses.

In August, the couple opened a second location inside the A.G. Spanos Building at 10100 Trinity Parkway Suite 130, just months after opening at the Miracle Mile . The new location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to the public.

Stockton coffee shop a dream come true

Ibzan Cifuentes Reyes and Zoyla Cifuentes told The Stockton Record that sales increased after the newspaper published a profile on their first Stockton location.

After business hours, Ibzan was roasting coffee beans when he received a customer. The customer asked if Comal Coffee was still open, and without hesitation, Zoyla welcomed the customer inside and took his order.

To the couple's surprise, he was not just any customer looking for a pick-me-up, he was looking for a business to fill the open space at the Spanos corporate office.

According to Ibzan, the A.G. Spanos team was looking for a coffee shop to occupy a space that had been empty after the last business had closed.

After touring the space, the couple were asked to move in.

"We were in shock," Zoyla said.

The couple attributes their success and the opening of the new location inside the A.G. Spanos Building to God.

"That has always been our dream (to open a location in Trinity Parkway)," Ibzan said.

What's on the menu at Comal Coffee?

The menu is very similar at both the Miracle Mile and Trinity Parkway locations; however, new items have been added.

The menu includes artisan Huehuetenango coffee, as well as espressos, lattes, frappes, refreshers, and loose-leaf artisan tea. Comal Coffee also offers profiles such as vanilla, lavender, and chai. Organic matcha is now available to order at both locations.

Seasonal drinks such as pumpkin spice and peppermint lattes can also be found all year at Comal Coffee.

With a second location, they roast coffee about every 15 days, Ibzan said.

New lunch additions include a roasted chicken panini, a Comal chicken salad, and a Comal's house salad. The roasted chicken panini is a Trinity Parkway exclusive.

For those who want to order from their smartphone, Comal Coffee is on Grubhub and Doordash.

How Stockton's only Guatemalan coffee shop started

The couple decided to try something different after they lost their jobs as a mortgage processor and in construction.

Zoyla is a first-generation Nicaraguan born in California and Ibzan her husband of 16 years was born in Guatemala. The couple has three children who are homeschooled from the coffee shops.

They previously told The Record that Ibzan proposed to Zoyla the idea of opening a mobile coffee shop one night over dinner. The couple used their savings to purchase a small trailer from a friend and started their small business selling around San Joaquin County in 2022.

Zoyla, envisioned them doing "pour-overs" but Ibzan had a bigger vision. They roasted artisan coffee beans and purchased an espresso machine. They were inspired by Ibzan's grandmother, who roasted coffee beans on a comal.

"The Guatemalan Coffee (on the menu) is just how my grandmother would make it, with brown sugar and two shots of espresso, it's really, really good," Ibzan previously told The Record.

According to Zoyla, Comal Coffee is the only Guatemalan coffee shop in Stockton.

But success didn't come right away for the couple.

After failed attempts from a small trailer to a kiosk on West Kettleman Drive in Lodi the couple was ready to give it all up. It wasn't until one of their clients told them about the open space next to her business in the Miracle Mile that their dream of opening a coffee shop in Stockton came true.

The couple opened their first Stockton location at 209 Dorris Pl. in late March.

"They are part of our dream, thank you to the community of Stockton," Ibzan said.

"They are angels," Zoyla added.

The Miracle Mile location is open seven days a week. They open every day at 7 a.m. and close at different times throughout the week.

Comal Coffee at Miracle Mile hours:

Monday open until 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday open until 6 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday open until 7 p.m.

Sunday open until 2 p.m.

Read More: Stockton's first Guatemalan coffee shop Comal Coffee opens at Miracle Mile

A new vision

The couple hasn't stopped dreaming big, and are starting a nonprofit called Comal Ministries.

The goal is to open a third location under the name of Comal Ministries with a Comal Coffee shop inside the lobby area. There would also be spaces for worship, bible studies, small business education, and real estate information, Zoyla said.

They say they want to have a "revival" in the community. Comal Coffee cups read "from the roaster to your cup" and under it highlights a bible verse "Job 1:21."

They also offer worship nights at their Miracle Mile location about once a month.

Their goal is to offer "a safe place," where the community of all ages, all ethnicities, and all genders, can come together and "worship God."

Zoyla said this is something she always wanted to do ever since she was about 12 years old.

"It is something that invites everyone from the youngest to the oldest, who have had that pain in their heart from a church for not feeling accepted by their family, by their community, by their home and we want to be that love of God," she said.

The couple is looking for those who will join them in this new challenge.

"We want to awaken the giant that is here in Stockton of young people with a lot of potential," Ibzan said. "For young people with many dreams that are buried; young people who stopped dreaming for the simple fact that they were labeled ... they told them you can't do it."

For more information on Comal Coffee, follow them at comalcoffee .

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers business and community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ AngelaydetRocha . To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Comal Coffee opens new Stockton location inside A.G. Spanos Companies