Overcoming the Odds: Raised Blue Collar. Parents; custodian and seamstress,

Two-time Emmy and Three-time NAACP Image Award-winning, television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald, Jackson Dunbar. He founded WellMed Atlanta. WellMed Atlanta is a coalition of Psychiatric Medical, Psychology, Counseling and Special Education Providers serving the Atlanta metro area. WellMed professionals are Board Certified, collectively possess over a 150 years of experience and have been trained at such institutions as Emory, Harvard and Yale. What makes us unique is that all of our providers are Women whose desire to practice medicine was shaped by their families.

Talking Points/Questions *

1. About WellMed Atlanta

2. Why Suicide Prevention should be observed every month

3. Personal accounts of suicidal thoughts while in chronic pain

4. Statistics

5. Lack of access to mental health providers and support

Uber successful Social Entrepreneur and Founder of WellMed Atlanta is a Philanthropist who strives to establish lucrative businesses that provide socially responsible goods and services. Mr. Dunbar takes pride in his champion spirit and never-say-die vision that enables him to thrive through unbearable circumstances. Always willing to teach, Jackson Dunbar has built an empire on meeting adversity head on and solving the seemingly unsolvable obstacles that would have stunted the growth of anyone vulnerable to the odds. He can’t wait to share with the world this unmitigated truth...YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES DO NOT DEFINE YOU. THEY CATAPULT YOU INTO A BRAND NEW LUCRATIVE NORMAL.

Jackson Dunbar is proud of his “Blue Collar” roots. The son of a custodian and seamstress, he was the first man of his family to graduate from college – Stockton University. He would later receive a Juris Doctor from Tulane University Law School and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

