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Hearty lentil potato soup
By Melissa Chapman,3 days ago
hearty lentil potato soup
0 points
I made hearty lentil potato soup and it’s so good and filling. It is zero weight watchers points
Thanks to Susan
I used carrots, celery, onions, garlic potatoes and bay leaves diced tomatoes and vegetable stock and whatever seasoning you like, I used Italian.
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ingredients
2 large carrots diced
2 celery stalks diced
1 onion diced
Garlic diced or 1 teaspoon from a jar
2 potatoes diced
1 cup dry lentils rinsed
2 cups vegetable stock
2 bay leaves 1 can diced tomatoes
Salt pepper garlic powder and Italian seasoning.
Cooking spray
instructions
Sautéed the carrots celery onions and garlic in cooking spray in a Dutch oven until tender add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes until the lentils are tender.
hearty lentil potato soupI made hearty lentil potato soup and it’s so good and filling. It is zero weight watchers points
Ingredients
- 2 large carrots diced
- 2 celery stalks diced
- 1 onion diced
- Garlic diced or 1 teaspoon from a jar
- 2 potatoes diced
- 1 cup dry lentils rinsed
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 2 bay leaves 1 can diced tomatoes
- Salt pepper garlic powder and Italian seasoning.
- Cooking spray
Instructions
- Sautéed the carrots celery onions and garlic in cooking spray in a Dutch oven until tender add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes until the lentils are tender.
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