hearty lentil potato soup

0 points

I made hearty lentil potato soup and it’s so good and filling. It is zero weight watchers points

Thanks to Susan

I used carrots, celery, onions, garlic potatoes and bay leaves diced tomatoes and vegetable stock and whatever seasoning you like, I used Italian.

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ingredients

2 large carrots diced

2 celery stalks diced

1 onion diced

Garlic diced or 1 teaspoon from a jar

2 potatoes diced

1 cup dry lentils rinsed

2 cups vegetable stock

2 bay leaves 1 can diced tomatoes

Salt pepper garlic powder and Italian seasoning.

Cooking spray

instructions

Sautéed the carrots celery onions and garlic in cooking spray in a Dutch oven until tender add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes until the lentils are tender.

hearty lentil potato soup

Ingredients

2 large carrots diced

2 celery stalks diced

1 onion diced

Garlic diced or 1 teaspoon from a jar

2 potatoes diced

1 cup dry lentils rinsed

2 cups vegetable stock

2 bay leaves 1 can diced tomatoes

Salt pepper garlic powder and Italian seasoning.

Cooking spray

Instructions

Sautéed the carrots celery onions and garlic in cooking spray in a Dutch oven until tender add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes until the lentils are tender.

I made hearty lentil potato soup and it’s so good and filling. It is zero weight watchers points

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