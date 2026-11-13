Chocolate cake made with apples

2 points

Tested out this recipe I keep seeing… chocolate cake made with apples??? Yes. Apples.

So is it just like chocolate cake?

Close enough! I’d say a cross between cake and mousse. Still a great almost 0 point dessert option!

Thanks to emineh LLP

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ingredients

1 sweet apple

1 egg

Big heaping tablespoon of cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder (optional)

15 Lilys chocolate chips

Instructions

Blend in a magic bullet or food processor until smooth. Pour into ramekin. Add chocolate chips if you like. Bake at 350 for 30 mins. Then cool in the fridge for 5mins before eating.

Chocolate cake made with apples

Ingredients

1 sweet apple

1 egg

Big heaping tablespoon of cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder optional

15 Lilys chocolate chips

Instructions

Blend in a magic bullet or food processor until smooth. Pour into ramekin. Add chocolate chips if you like. Bake at 350 for 30 mins. Then cool in the fridge for 5mins before eating.

Tested out this recipe I keep seeing… chocolate cake made with apples??? Yes. Apples.

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