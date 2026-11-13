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Chocolate cake made with apples
By Melissa Chapman,11 days ago
Chocolate cake made with apples
2 points
Tested out this recipe I keep seeing… chocolate cake made with apples??? Yes. Apples.
So is it just like chocolate cake?
Close enough! I’d say a cross between cake and mousse. Still a great almost 0 point dessert option!
Thanks to emineh LLP
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ingredients
1 sweet apple
1 egg
Big heaping tablespoon of cocoa powder
1/2 tsp baking powder (optional)
15 Lilys chocolate chips
Instructions
Blend in a magic bullet or food processor until smooth. Pour into ramekin. Add chocolate chips if you like. Bake at 350 for 30 mins. Then cool in the fridge for 5mins before eating.Print
Chocolate cake made with applesTested out this recipe I keep seeing… chocolate cake made with apples??? Yes. Apples.
Ingredients
- 1 sweet apple
- 1 egg
- Big heaping tablespoon of cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp baking powder optional
- 15 Lilys chocolate chips
Instructions
- Blend in a magic bullet or food processor until smooth. Pour into ramekin. Add chocolate chips if you like. Bake at 350 for 30 mins. Then cool in the fridge for 5mins before eating.
The post Chocolate cake made with apples appeared first on The Staten Island family.