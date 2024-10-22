Everything Bagel Spice Cottage Cheese Chips Recipe

Everything bagel spice Cottage Cheese Chips

4 Points

Homemade Everything bagel spice cottage cheese chips will liven up all of your parties and family get-togethers as a salty, crunchy snack.

The entire batch is four weight watchers points and the perfect snack! recipe makes 14 chips

Be sure to check out our list of the best Weight Watchers snacks to take on the go. And if you’re not already a Weight Watchers member, sign up using my link to start for just $10/month .

There’s no deep-frying required here, and they come together in less than half an hour. The best part is that all you need is two percent cottage cheese and salt to make them.

You can have homemade chips on hand whenever the craving hits.

Thanks to Jean from WW CONNECT!

Ingredients

1 cup one percent fat free cottage cheese

Everything bagel spice ( this Badia one is SO good and affordable )

cooking spray

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425. Spray cooking spray parchment paper – I used a tablespoon of cottage cheese, put on parchment paper flatten out a bit and sprinkle with seasonings on top Arrange flattened cottage cheese chips on the baking sheet so they don’t overlap. Bake at 425 until golden brown actually pretty good crunch.

If you love these Weight Watchers recipes and want more, be sure to join The Staten Island Family Recipes Facebook group for daily updates.

Everything bagel spice Cottage Cheese Chips

Ingredients

Ingredients

1 cup one percent fat free cottage cheese

everything bagel spice

cooking spray

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425. Spray cooking spray parchment paper -

I used a tablespoon of cottage cheese, put on parchment paper flatten out a bit and sprinkle with seasonings on top

Arrange flattened cottage cheese chips on the baking sheet so they don’t overlap.

Bake at 425 until golden brown actually pretty good crunch.

Homemade Everything bagel spice cottage cheese chips will liven up all of your parties and family get-togethers as a salty, crunchy snack. The entire batch is four weight watchers points and the perfect snack!

The post Everything Bagel Spice Cottage Cheese Chips Recipe appeared first on The Staten Island family .