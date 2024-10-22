Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Family

    Everything Bagel Spice Cottage Cheese Chips Recipe

    By Melissa Chapman,

    1 days ago

    Everything bagel spice Cottage Cheese Chips

    4 Points

    Homemade Everything  bagel spice cottage cheese chips will liven up all of your parties and family get-togethers as a salty, crunchy snack.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgrPP_0wHaI8HT00

    The entire batch is four weight watchers points and the perfect snack! recipe makes 14 chips

    Be sure to check out our list of the best Weight Watchers snacks to take on the go. And if you’re not already a Weight Watchers member, sign up using my link to start for just $10/month .

    There’s no deep-frying required here, and they come together in less than half an hour. The best part is that all you need is two percent cottage cheese and salt to make them.

    You can have homemade chips on hand whenever the craving hits.

    Thanks to Jean from WW CONNECT!

    Ingredients

    Instructions

    1. Preheat oven to 425. Spray cooking spray parchment paper –
    2. I used a tablespoon of cottage cheese, put on parchment paper flatten out a bit and sprinkle with seasonings on top
    3. Arrange flattened cottage cheese chips on the baking sheet so they don’t overlap.
    4. Bake at 425 until golden brown actually pretty good crunch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqGQY_0wHaI8HT00

    If you love these Weight Watchers recipes and want more, be sure to join The Staten Island Family Recipes Facebook group for daily updates.

    Print

    Everything bagel spice Cottage Cheese Chips

    Homemade Everything bagel spice cottage cheese chips will liven up all of your parties and family get-togethers as a salty, crunchy snack. The entire batch is four weight watchers points and the perfect snack!

    Ingredients

    • Ingredients
    • 1 cup one percent fat free cottage cheese
    • everything bagel spice
    • cooking spray

    Instructions

    • Preheat oven to 425. Spray cooking spray parchment paper -
    • I used a tablespoon of cottage cheese, put on parchment paper flatten out a bit and sprinkle with seasonings on top
    • Arrange flattened cottage cheese chips on the baking sheet so they don’t overlap.
    • Bake at 425 until golden brown actually pretty good crunch.

    The post Everything Bagel Spice Cottage Cheese Chips Recipe appeared first on The Staten Island family .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter15 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Why This Wildlife Center in Massachusetts Needs Your Help Carving 1,000 Pumpkins
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    The historic Castle in downtown Beaufort nixes Halloween this year
    Explore Beaufort SC13 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post5 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy