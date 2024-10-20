Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits Recipe

Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits

2 points

These Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits are just two weight watchers points each and the recipe makes 7.

Be sure to check out our list of the best Weight Watchers snacks to take on the go.

Thanks to Sarah who shared that this recipe. She likes playing around with recipes and her family devoured these yummy biscuits.

She Started with the 2 ingredient dough recipe and tweaked and made these.



thanks to Sarah grace for these Vanilla biscuits

This fan-favorite dough is a quick and easy way to enjoy homemade biscuits ! Add dry or fresh seasonings to the dough to add a touch of flavor, if desired.

If you love these Weight Watchers recipes and want more, be sure to join The Staten Island Family Recipes Facebook group for daily updates.

Ingredients

1 scoop Pure Protein Vanilla Cream 100% Whey Protein Powder

1 tbsp Splenda Granulated no calorie sweetener

1 cup Self-rising flour

1 cup Fat free yogurt

1 tsp Ground cinnamon

Instructions

Mix the ingredients, make into 7 blobs, dunk in an egg wash, sprinkle with a cinnamon/splenda mix, bake at 350 until they start to brown.

like playing around with recipes and my family devour these! Started with the 2 ingredient dough recipe and tweaked, yum! these are two weight watchers points each recipe makes 7

