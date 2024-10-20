Open in App
    Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits Recipe

    By Melissa Chapman,

    2 days ago

    Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits

    2 points

    These Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits are just two weight watchers points each and the recipe makes 7.

    Thanks to Sarah who shared that this recipe. She likes playing around with recipes and her family devoured these yummy biscuits.

    Thanks to Sarah who shared that this recipe. She likes playing around with recipes and her family devoured these yummy biscuits.

    She Started with the 2 ingredient dough recipe and tweaked and made these.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mI2S_0wEepOMA00
    thanks to Sarah grace for these Vanilla biscuits

    This fan-favorite dough is a quick and easy way to enjoy homemade biscuits ! Add dry or fresh seasonings to the dough to add a touch of flavor, if desired.

    If you love these Weight Watchers recipes and want more, be sure to join The Staten Island Family Recipes Facebook group for daily updates.

    Ingredients

    Instructions

    1. Mix the ingredients, make into 7 blobs, dunk in an egg wash, sprinkle with a cinnamon/splenda mix,
    2. bake at 350 until they start to brown.

    Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits

    like playing around with recipes and my family devour these! Started with the 2 ingredient dough recipe and tweaked, yum!  these are two weight watchers points each recipe makes 7

    Ingredients

    • Pure Protein Vanilla Cream 100%
    • Whey Protein Powder
    • 1 scoop s
    • Splenda Granulated no
    • calorie sweetener
    • 1 Tbsp
    • Self-rising flour
    • 1 cup s
    • Fat free yogurt
    • 1 cup
    • Ground cinnamon
    • 1 tsp

    Instructions

    • Mix the ingredients, make into 7 blobs, dunk in an egg wash, sprinkle with a cinnamon/splenda mix, bake at 350 until they start to brown.

    The post Two Ingredient Dough Vanilla Biscuits Recipe appeared first on The Staten Island family .

