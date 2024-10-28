Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    NYC to bring year-round sports complex to long-vacant tennis courts at this Staten Island site

    By Paul Liotta,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Indoor sports facilitiesNew York CityStaten IslandWillowbrook parkParks DepartmentStaten islanders

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Fucko!
    1d ago
    years ago people used to complain how it was the Forgotten Borough, now that it's not there is probably a lot of people that wish it still was.
    Molto
    1d ago
    another city boondoogle FORGETABOUTIT KEEP YOUR POMPOUS ASS COMPMEX 😒 🙄 😤
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $250 million jackpot?
    The Staten Island Advance15 hours ago
    Feds sweep NYC jail where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held
    CBS News2 days ago
    British chef Jamie Oliver urges followers to help solve the ‘grate cheese robbery’
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    20 celebrities to run the 2024 NYC Marathon: Here’s the full list
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Unbelievable! Florida man survives second shark attack at same beach more than 10 years later
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Staten Island college senior wins wild Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest that featured the real star...and cops
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Watch: Drunken golfer strikes another linksman in the head with his club in scary Canadian scene
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    How to watch ‘A Nurse’s Revenge,’ an intriguing Lifetime film, and stream free
    The Staten Island Advance5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    JetBlue sued over very cold ice cream sandwich, says lawsuit filed in N.Y.
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Prison for N.J. doctor who illegally harbored undocumented workers
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New Jersey trucking company owner charged in multi-million dollar ‘classic Ponzi scheme’
    CDLLife1 day ago
    Sanctuary city sending thousands of migrants back to Texas by plane, bus
    Fox News1 day ago
    With 52 students, P.S. 25 is the smallest school in NYC. Officials are trying to close it. Again.
    Chalkbeat1 day ago
    Teen Walmart worker found dead inside large walk-in oven in superstore
    The Staten Island Advance7 days ago
    Former Nets coach says KAT makes Knicks a ‘championship contender’
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy