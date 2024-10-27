Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    Staten Islander launches campaign to bring attention to ‘vital’ N.Y. ballot proposal; here’s why

    By Tracey Porpora,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Staten IslanderEqual rights amendmentGrassroots activismAbortion accessStaten IslandGender equality

    Comments / 59

    Add a Comment
    mv
    1d ago
    Vote no
    Paul Arrabito
    1d ago
    This is a ironic statement It’s all about to make bad decisions into legal action And not good decisions right God Right Words decision !!!… I vote No !!! I’m for Law And order and Thank you God And the son Jesus Christ my lord and savior With the holy Spirt Amen Thy will Be Done…Amen.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Battling Stage 4 cancer, country singer shares shocking news on social media about recent biopsy
    The Staten Island Advance20 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    British chef Jamie Oliver urges followers to help solve the ‘grate cheese robbery’
    The Staten Island Advance16 hours ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: When does the time change?
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Staten Island college senior wins wild Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest that featured the real star...and cops
    The Staten Island Advance8 hours ago
    Watch: Drunken golfer strikes another linksman in the head with his club in scary Canadian scene
    The Staten Island Advance5 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    How to watch ‘A Nurse’s Revenge,’ an intriguing Lifetime film, and stream free
    The Staten Island Advance4 days ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $478 million drawing; one ticket in Georgia won
    The Staten Island Advance5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Former McKee/Staten Island Tech coach sets dates, venue for ‘Shoot Hoops, Not Guns’ 4th annual basketball tournament
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    JetBlue sued over very cold ice cream sandwich, says lawsuit filed in N.Y.
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Pathetic Yankees look ready to pack it in for 2024 | Klapisch
    The Staten Island Advance13 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    New York Post Makes Stunning Reversal On Donald Trump With Endorsement
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Teen Walmart worker found dead inside large walk-in oven in superstore
    The Staten Island Advance6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy