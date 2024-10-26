Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    D.A. puts new law to work in Staten Island deli arrests, when beer, cigarette, bagel thefts allegedly turned violent

    By Scott R. Axelrod,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Staten IslandRetail crimeNew law enforcementProperty crimeFelony chargesAlcoholic beverages

    Comments / 13

    Add a Comment
    Debbie Hansen Duffy
    22h ago
    This DA is the best. He's the only one helping us with the management company that was stealing all our money. TY from the bottom of my heart 👏👏👏👏
    Eddie Muniz
    1d ago
    This is a fucking slap in the face to us MTA employees who, they do nothing to protect us from assaults. They claim it’s a felony to assault us but yet numerous criminals are set free for assaulting us and not one has been convicted on a felony assault charge yet. Even after almost killing numerous Conductors and Train Operators recently. I for one have been assaulted numerous times and even after the arrested the assailant he was only charged with a Misdemeanor, SMFH!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    LI sicko and her crew carjacked, killed stranger outside church — because he parked in front of her house: DA
    New York Post4 days ago
    It’s a rare occurrence: Brooklyn’s Appellate court crosses the bridge to Staten Island
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Migrants ordered to leave hotel housing in upstate New York
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $478 million drawing; one ticket in Georgia won
    The Staten Island Advance4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    The Invasion Has Begun: New Jersey Residents Brace for Impact
    94.3 The Point3 days ago
    Man uses legal gun to fend off attacker
    WTIC News Talk 10802 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: When does the time change?
    The Staten Island Advance21 hours ago
    How to watch ‘A Nurse’s Revenge,’ an intriguing Lifetime film, and stream free
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    MAGA’s ‘Black Insurrectionist’ Conspiracy Freak Unmasked
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Boy, 6, locked out of NYC school after recess, found wandering streets alone: outraged dad
    New York Post1 day ago
    New Housing Lottery: Apply Now for Homes Starting at $454—Two Key Requirements Inside
    goaifa.com3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Vietnam vet, 79, and wife celebrating 75th birthday knocked down by 5 brutes in random NYC attack
    New York Post2 days ago
    Former McKee/Staten Island Tech coach sets dates, venue for ‘Shoot Hoops, Not Guns’ 4th annual basketball tournament
    The Staten Island Advance20 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News2 days ago
    NY Republican in critical House race spent huge sums of campaign cash on steakhouses, booze, Ubers and a foreign hostel
    CNN2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy