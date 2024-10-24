Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    Staten Island gets 1st female borough commander in historic NYPD leadership change

    By Scott R. Axelrod,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Staten Island crimeNew Jersey state policeStreet gangStaten IslandCommunity policingNew Jersey

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    zeezahhzaa
    13h ago
    Cute
    Dennis Quealy
    15h ago
    🇺🇸💙💪👮‍♂️👮🏾‍♂️👮🏻‍♀️💪💙🇺🇸
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $478 million drawing; one ticket in Georgia won
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    NY Republican in critical House race spent huge sums of campaign cash on steakhouses, booze, Ubers and a foreign hostel
    CNN16 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    How to watch ‘A Nurse’s Revenge,’ an intriguing Lifetime film, and stream free
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    These Staten Island spots among best in NYC for viewing fall foliage, experts say
    The Staten Island Advance2 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy