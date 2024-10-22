Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    Man sought for questioning in connection with alleged groping of girl on Staten Island bus

    By Luke Peteley,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Malcolm Hayes
    21h ago
    These P.O.S are getting bold. you have to keep an eye open
    70GTX
    1d ago
    I knew a judge in Brooklyn , NY ( a long time ago) , if you blew trial, you were getting 5 years per feel . Any plea deal, depending on your record, involved 1 1/2-3
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NY judge killed in crash while riding on back of motorcycle: cops
    New York Post2 days ago
    NYPD officer alleges bosses ordered fellow cop to remove mom’s window tints with blowdryer and acetone
    New York Post4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Say bye-bye to this major U.S. baby store chain, again
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    LI sicko and her crew carjacked, killed stranger outside church — because he parked in front of her house: DA
    New York Post23 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    He Parked in Front of the ‘Wrong House’ – So 7 New Yorkers Carjacked, Beat and Killed Him!
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy