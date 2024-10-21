The Staten Island Advance
From an $11K haul to repeat offenders, a look at 4 Staten Island shoplifting cases
By Scott R. Axelrod,2 days ago
By Scott R. Axelrod,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
Morris Gordils
1d ago
Debbie Hansen Duffy
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
New York Post3 days ago
Mississippi News Group24 days ago
New York Post5 days ago
New York Post2 days ago
BBC4 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
New Jersey 101.53 days ago
Jacksonville Today26 days ago
Time Out New York4 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
Mississippi News Group6 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
The Maine Monitor3 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
FinanceBuzz2 days ago
Jacksonville Today19 days ago
David Heitz9 days ago
Mississippi News Group8 days ago
The Staten Island Advance19 hours ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
NYPD officer alleges bosses ordered fellow cop to remove mom’s window tints with blowdryer and acetone
New York Post3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
David Heitz28 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.