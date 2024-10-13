Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    Get rid of this college | From the editor

    By Brian J. Laline,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    tom
    2d ago
    the left always wan to get rid of the electoral college when it's not in their favor. Why should the whole country be subject to the politics of the 3 biggest cities? What's right for NYC is not right for a Midwest city. How about we pick the president by how many counties pick one candidate over the other?
    bob hooker
    2d ago
    These are the very reasons it SHOULD be kept and sorry flakes, will NEVER be undone
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Americans will have to pay more Social Security tax on wages in 2025; here’s what you should know
    The Staten Island Advance7 hours ago
    Avoid these recalled vegetables: FDA says they could cause serious or fatal infections
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $388 million drawing
    The Staten Island Advance23 hours ago
    Pennies for labor, dollars for health: The cruel math of prison copays
    The Staten Island Advance8 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    High 5 Casino review: Is this social casino legit?
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Convicted wiseguy made mob associate strip at gunpoint in search of wire: Report
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Sweepstakes casinos: Our list and review of new sweeps casino sites
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy