Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    Staten Island Home of the Week: Four levels offering stunning views, $2.7M

    By Staten Island Advance Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Penelope Maxwell
    1d ago
    Love it 😍 Wish there were more pics 😉👍
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tropical rainstorm forecast to become hurricane and hit Florida in the week ahead
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Legendary singer’s brother dies, weeks after death of her stepmother
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $295 million drawing
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    This couple bought a 110-year-old schoolhouse for $175,000 sight unseen and converted it into their family home—take a look inside
    CNBC2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Man got into a heated dispute with his friend while discussing the next step of their recovery efforts when he started beating the victim for six hours and ultimately killed him with a knife, then asked a maintenance worker to help clean up the house
    Chattanooga Daily News1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New Jersey Man Gets Himself Arrested After Asking Police to Check Mental Health of Neighbor Who Lit Scented Candle
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Small NYC yeshivas, other religious schools would receive millions in taxpayer funds for guards under new bill: ‘Grim new reality’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Squadron of squatters ‘terrorized’ NYC neighborhood after taking control of $4M brownstone
    New York Post2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Grotesque ‘Terrifier 3’ horror film made by Staten Islanders is reportedly causing viewers to vomit
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Compost collection begins across NYC this weekend. Here's what to know.
    CBS New York3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Raccoon rampage of poop and pee leaves NYC family with $100K repair bill
    New York Post2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    New York company unveils 100-foot 'Vote for Trump' sign, gets sued by Democratic mayor
    Fox News2 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Jr. ‘could soon become her legal guardian’ after her ex demands her conservator be removed
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy