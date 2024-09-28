Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Staten Island Advance

    Look both ways: NYPD can’t stop jaywalkers in NYC anymore

    By Paul Liotta,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Doyle McCurley
    2d ago
    Can't the city put a task force together and teach black and Latino people how to use a crosswalk ? It comes in handy. They could then use that knowledge in other cities. It is a great learning opportunity.
    psnyc
    2d ago
    Great now expect even MORE protesting since it's now basically legal to linger in the street now
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $243 million drawing
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Pet food contamination: These products may contain Listeria or Salmonella
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Snorkeler who survived shark bite is planning to make good use of the teeth that nearly severed his arm
    The Staten Island Advance16 hours ago
    Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new tonight (9/28/24)? When is the ‘SNL’ 50th season premiere episode?
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Legendary classic rock band cancels tour dates due to daughter’s ‘emergency illness’
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    NYC Paralegal Declared 'War' on Migrants, Built Explosive Device to Blow Up Shelter: Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Jets get exactly what they deserve: A brutal loss to Denver after looking sloppy, unprepared
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio10 minutes ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Billy Joel announces five U.S. city tour with co-headliners Sting and Stevie Nicks: Report
    The Staten Island Advance1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    N.J. farm unveils special corn maze in honor of country star Luke Bryan’s 15th Annual Farm Tour
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Hurricane Helene: AccuWeather finds storm is among costliest in U.S. history
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Florida Hotel Operator Shifts Focus from Florida to New York After $69 Million Loss
    Akeena13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy