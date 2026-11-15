Michigan State football head coach Pat Fitzgerald spent all week trying to fill the stadium that sat half empty with 2:24 left, the crowd thinning by the second. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had just run in from the goal line to break a stalemate that lasted more than 27 minutes.

Washington took down the Spartans 21-14 despite not arriving in East Lansing until 3:30 a.m. The loss eliminated MSU from bowl eligibility, but Fitzgerald expects continuous effort from his players to close the season.

He made that clear when asked if his team's effort would decline in the final two games.

"I don't want to hear about that s---," Fitzgerald said. "That's not how our program is going to be run, so if guys don't want to work, they can take the pads and get out of the locker room. So, that will be a nonnegotiable."

The record says 3-7, but the games say this team has not stopped fighting. The Spartans have lost many of them by just a handful of plays.

Saturday night fit that pattern. MSU had a real chance to win consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since 2022. The teams went into halftime tied at 14, and the Spartan defense gave itself a shot by holding the Huskies to 121 yards in the second half, with only 42 of them in the third quarter.

A field goal carries extra weight in that kind of game, and MSU let two golden opportunities slip. The first came late in the third quarter, when the Spartans' offense sat at Washington's 17-yard line and were nearly guaranteed to add points until graduate quarterback Cam Fancher threw an interception.

Fancher had entered late in the first half for sophomorequarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who left with an injury to his left arm and did not return.

"Obviously, a play I'd want to have back in scoring territory, and we have points there," Fancher said. "So I've got to do a better job and take care of the ball and just either go down or get the ball out of bounds."

The second came when a muffed Huskies punt gave the offense the ball at Washington's 33-yard line. MSU gained 1 yard on three plays and settled for a 50-yard field goal that sailed wide right. This great field position went to waste again.

That sequence sums up the season: a team made up of transfers, battered by injuries and still right there. Those are the growing pains of a first-year head coach building a program, especially one that hasn't had a winning season since 2021.

MSU's first two Big Ten games were blowouts by a combined 62-16. Those results raise fair questions about the team's fight early in conference play, but games since then have proved the effort isn't going anywhere.

The Spartans trailed Illinois 20-7 at halftime on Homecoming and could have folded. Something clicked instead. They outscored the Fighting Illini 24-11 in the second half to force overtime at 31 and went for two after answering Illinois' touchdown with one of their own.MSU failed to convert the two-point try, and that one play was the difference.

No hangover followed. The Spartans were again one play from beating No. 25 Northwestern when a late go-ahead 33-yard field goal attempt was blocked. The Wildcats then marched 64 yards in 58 seconds to set up their own game-winning kick.

Even the 18-point loss to No. 9 UCLA was a few plays from a different result. MSU led 7-0 into the second quarter until a Spartan fumble set up the Bruins' first score.



MSU started a drive at UCLA's 19-yard line later in the second quarter with the game tied 7-7, and true freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman threw an interception that was returned 67 yards. That play wiped out any points and set up the Bruins' second touchdown. Without those two turnovers, the Spartans could have held a lead at halftime.

Fitzgerald led the Spartans past Michigan after the bye for their first Big Ten win since Nov. 29, 2025, but a few critical plays again decided the outcome Saturday.

Their effort is there, win or lose. Fitzgerald insists it will last until the final whistle on Nov. 28 at Rutgers and he will not tolerate any drop.

"I'll throw guys off the sideline if that starts happening. That is not going to be the way this thing is going to roll around here," Fitzgerald said. "I do not expect to see any flinch in any way, shape or form, especially because we're playing a great team coming in this week."

MSU (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) now has a short week to prepare for No. 19 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) on Friday. Kickoff is 8 p.m. at Spartan Stadium, and the game will air on Fox.