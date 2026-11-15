Sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has been the definition of fearless and resilient, accustomed to the physicality that comes with initiating the offense. But his decision to scramble, attempt to spin out a defender and take a bone-crushing hit may have cost Michigan State football any chance at reviving its season.

MSU started off promising and held its own against Washington for four quarters despite its top-two quarterbacks missing time with injuries. The Spartans held tight at 14-14 before ultimately succumbing to a late fourth-quarter Huskie touchdown, 21-14.

"We cannot expect to win football games and try to beat two teams," MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "You can't try to beat your opponent when you beat yourself, and that's exactly what happened today."

A rejuvenated, confident offense took the field after MSU won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball on the first possession. Milivojevic fired a shot on the Spartans' third play, connecting with freshman receiver Bryson Williams on a 30-yard bomb.

Milivojevic was dialed in, following that pass with a 26-yard rollout pass to graduate tight end Carson Gulker. Two plays later, Gulker pushed the ball across the goal line for a 1-yard wildcat score.

The opening-series score marked the first time the Spartans scored on the first possession since Week 1 against Toledo. That 7-0 lead remained after Washington pulled its subsequent-drive 40-yard field goal wide left.

However, the Huskies mimicked MSU's opening drive, establishing an oversimplified, pass-first identity the Spartans couldn't stop. Washington aired it deep downfield play after play before finally linking upa 58-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Lawson on its third try.

MSU's offense looked to break the 7-7 tie, driving the ball down to Washington's 36-yard line. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan didn't know it then, but a 5-yard loss kept the Spartans from scoring a potential three points they desperately needed.

Back-to-back false starts seemed to stunt Washington'sdrive, but three plays later the Huskies were back in the end zone. Passes of 26, 33 and 17 yards culminated in Washington's first lead, 14-7.

"We were in some coverage concepts that we didn't trust, and we jumped some things that were in front of us instead of playing top-down," Fitzgerald said. "Joe (Rossi) called a good mix of coverages. We just have to trust the coverage concept and really truly understand it."

Both sides traded blows, and although Milivojevic exited during the Spartans' drive with a left-arm injury, MSU's offense under graduate quarterback Cam Fancher still came up clutch.

Fancher converted a crucial third-and-20 on a 29-yard pass to junior receiver Fredrick Moore. Then, on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Fancher found Bryson Williams in the back of the end zone to tie the game going into halftime.

The 14-14 first half featured 405 total yards,317 of which were through the air. Both rushing offenses were complete nonfactors, averaging just 3.7 and 2.5 yards per rush, respectively, between the Huskies and Spartans.

Regardless of the high-octane first half, three straight punts kicked off the second. Fancher finally strung together a long drive, but all progress ceased when the ball ended up in the hands of Washington's Jacob Manu.

Later, after fifth-year kicker Liam Boyd missed his second field goal of the season, Washington's quarterback Demond Williams Jr. drove the Huskies down the field, contributing on all but two plays. Three passes went for 15-plus yards before running back Jayden Limar punched in the 1-yard touchdown.

Limar's score was one of just 11 rushing yards the Huskies amassed in the second half, as well as the only score by either team.

In total, the two offenses compiled 674 total yards, 530 of which were passing.

"We cannot allow guys to make the mistakes at critical times that they're making," Fitzgerald said. "We can't have the penalties, we can't have the missed assignments that we had, or the confusion, miscommunication, a couple of substitution issues - like those are the things that are going to drive you absolutely off the wall tonight."

MSU (1-6, 3-7 Big Ten) hosts its final home game of the season against No. 16 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 ET. Fox will air the game.