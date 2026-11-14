The Women in the Arts Festival has served as a space where artists, musicians and performers have converged in honor of the contributions of women, and where they can showcase their art to the community.

The annual festival returned to East Lansing Nov. 13-14 at Edgewood United Church, featuring an artists' market, live musical performances, poetry, a documentary screening and opportunities for local artists to connect with one another.

This year's festival also featured singer-songwriter Janis Ian, whose documentary, "Janis Ian: Breaking Silence," was screened Friday evening, followed by a question-and-answer session. Ian also participated in a Saturday morning meet-and-greet with festival attendees.

Abby Wattenberg, president of the Women in the Arts board, said the festival began at a time when there were fewer opportunities for women to showcase their talents and earn money from their work.

"The idea was to create a community and a space where women could show their work and make money from showing their work," Wattenberg said.

The festival was also intended to bring together different forms of creativity, including visual art, music, poetry, dance and comedy.

Wattenberg said the festival has grown considerably since she began managing the artists' market in 2013. What once took place in one room now fills the entire building. This year, the market featured 54 artists, with another 18 on the waiting list.

Wattenberg said selecting vendors involves creating a balance of artistic styles and mediums while making sure the market offers variety for attendees.

"It's not an indication of how talented people are or how much they would benefit from the exposure," Wattenberg said. "It's just trying to curate an event that's balanced."

For some vendors, this year's festival marked their first opportunity to share their work with the public. Lilly Pettit, a first-time vendor, brought a variety of handmade pieces, including crocheted plush items, felt embroidered ornaments, stick weavings, paintings and linocut prints.

Pettit said she has been crafting her entire life, although she became more involved in crocheting around 2020 and recently started experimenting with embroidery. The festival was also her first experience selling her creations at an event.

"It has been a very welcoming community, and everyone is incredibly nice," Pettit said. "It's just a great opportunity to put myself out there and kind of see if the things that I would be making anyway intrigue the interest of others."

Pettit mentioned that she is hoping that people will like their creations and be happy because of them.

Ilse Schweitzer is another first-time vendor. She offered fused glass products such as pendants, ornaments and plates. She explained that she got into fused glass making after attending classes at Delphi Glass in Holt after the coronavirus outbreak. She always wanted to learn stained glass, but then fused glass caught her attention.

Her friends encouraged her to sell her items in the festival after she posted her works on Facebook.

"It's amazing," Schweitzer said. "Everyone is lovely, wonderful, helpful. The artists are so talented."

Apart from the artists' market, performances took place on Saturday during the festival, including local artist Tammy Cook, The Blues Aside Project, All About Eve, the women's chorus Sistrum Chorus and the poetry group Voices of the Revolution. The festival participants could engage in Singing in Sacred Circle as well as visiting the Sistrum Café.

Apart from the performers, the festival requires assistance from volunteers who ensure its smooth functioning. Barbara Wilber, who worked in MSU's Infrastructure Planning and Facilities for more than 40 years, works at the festival because of Sistrum, helping to provide food for the festival.

Volunteers do various tasks, ranging from preparation of the food to serving the meals and cleaning up. As for Wilber herself, one of the most enjoyable moments of participating in the festival is reuniting with the people whom she does not see year-round.

"It's a really good time just to reconnect with community, hang out and eat, enjoy each other's company," Wilber said.

Wattenberg said the festival's growth reflects the community's continued interest in having a space where artists can support one another rather than compete. She recalled a vendor describing the atmosphere as being surrounded by "your 50 best artist friends."

Wattenberg said the festival is largely volunteer-powered and aims to remain accessible to the community. While evening performances require tickets, general admission to the festival is free, with donations accepted.

Ultimately, Wattenberg hopes the festival continues to provide a welcoming environment where artists feel supported and attendees can experience different forms of creativity.

"We want to welcome people in," Wattenberg said.