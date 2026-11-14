The Associated Students of Michigan State University launched a student impact survey on Thursday inviting members of the MSU community to share their experiences, concerns and perspectives following the two off-campus shootings on Nov. 1.

The survey follows the General Assembly's Nov. 5 passage of Bill 63-48, which called for improvements to emergency communication after students raised concerns about the lack of timely notifications during the shootings.

The two incidents occurred near M.A.C. Avenue and Linden Street and Stoddard Avenue and Frye Avenue, leaving five people injured. None of the victims were MSU students.

ASMSU President Maddie Hanes said the survey was created to ensure the organization's response to the shootings extended beyond its initial statement.

"We wanted students' thoughts and lived experiences to be at the forefront of our advocacy for this and thought the best way to do so would be to make a simple mode of providing them," Hanes wrote in a statement to The State News.

ASMSU statements typically summarize student opinions on specific issues, but the organization wanted to take a different approach in responding to the shootings, Hanes said.

Through the survey, ASMSU hopes to hear from students who witnessed the incidents, understand how they were affected and gather perspectives on what actions should follow.

"We more wanted to amplify student perspectives that we wouldn't always have within our advocacy work rather than collect any information just for our own use," Hanes said.

The survey is open to anyone in the MSU community, and respondents can choose whether to remain anonymous.

Hanes said ASMSU plans to use the responses to strengthen its advocacy by incorporating firsthand experiences into discussions about student safety and emergency communication.

"We plan to use the impact survey results as a bolstering force of student concern and real lived experience because it brings our advocacy into real life problems and solutions," Hanes said.

The survey's release coincided with MSU's announcement of a new Off-Campus Safety Alert category, which will notify users through the SafeMSU app about confirmed significant safety incidents near campus, including areas where students live or frequently visit.

The university announced the changes Thursday following community concerns about the lack of emergency notifications during the Nov. 1 shootings.

While the new alerts address communication about incidents beyond campus, ASMSU's survey seeks students' perspectives on the shootings and the university's response.

"We want to ensure that students across campus feel supported and seen by not only their student government but also by the University," Hanes said.

Members of the MSU community can submit their experiences and feedback through the ASMSU student impact survey using the link here.