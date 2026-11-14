Over a year into starting MSU Vinyl Nights with longtime friend and roommate fisheries and wildlife senior Giovanni Sauceda, electrical engineering senior Kenny Bey realized that many members had never been to a concert, sending him on a mission to change that.

Bey took inspiration from his IAH class, which was focused on developing a live music scene. It was through the course that he discovered the Lansing-based artist Anthony Jones-Player, known as The Player. Combining that with his longtime love for NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, Bey decided to host his own show Friday night in the Main Library's music library.

These stripped-down performances have been hosted by the radio station and enjoyed by viewers since 2008 and by Bey since 2017. He first watched Chance the Rapper's installment and fell in love with the "intimacy (he) could visually see when watching them."

Despite missing the opportunity to watch Jones-Player in class, Bey listened to the music for himself and was transported back to watching Chance the Rapper's Tiny Desk through the lyricism and playfulness in the songs, which inspired him to "exercise the teachings from the class" and reach out to the artist via Instagram.

After the two exchanged messages and rehearsed with the students who would be making up his backing band and vocals, The Player took to the desk, sporting a WWE belt slung around his shoulder, an LA Dodgers hat (nodding to his home state of California), a floral jacket and a smile from ear to ear. While he shed the belt and jacket throughout the show, the cap and the smile remained.

The event was not the first time the two had crossed paths; it was only the first time they realized it; they went to the same high school, and Bey knew Jones-Player's younger brother, having played basketball together in the past.

As Bey intended, the event was truly an effort "for students, by students." Not only did students make up the band, but they also managed sound, tabled with Impact 89FM and made up the bulk of the audience.

"Music is everything; it's how people voice how they feel, just how (The Player) was just describing," said Media Liaison for Vinyl Nights and economics junior Catrina Love. "Knowing that I was a part of something big, especially a live show with people just within the community, makes me feel great inside."

With a joyous demeanor, The Player kept it real with his audience, often alluding to the real-life themes of his work, most specifically dealing with grief and loss of family members while honoring them.

He even brought up his older brother, Derrick Jones-Player, under the artist name D.Joness to aid in backing vocals on the track "Silence," a tribute to their late "auntie" and great-grandmother, which took six years to finish writing, a rendition that he called "the first time (he's) done that one without crying."

Noting that he never performs alone ("why would (he)? (He's) got people in (his) corner," Jones-Player said), his community-oriented spirit could be seen throughout the event. He shouted out each member of his student band three times, everyone who made the event possible, including his family and friends, cameramen, the library staff, Vinyl Nights, Impact 89FM and he even had his friend Samuel Herig, known as 5 am Da Morning, DJ the event as the audience waited for it to start.

To close out the intimate and raw set, Jones-Player went for a more upbeat song, "The Needle," which he calls his "reminder that life is cool." Its content reflects "a lot of what (he) stands for," including his connection to his vinyl records, music, and how they have gotten him through so much, remarking that "this ain't no fad, this ain't no game, this is my life."

The track just so happened to be the one that entranced Bey so much that he reached out to The Player and changed his idea of what a local artist was, seeing them as "someone who has something to say and something to get off their chest and just needs a platform to express themself."

"Everybody started somewhere," Bey said. "Everybody was a local artist at one point, and people don't become mainstream or nationally known acts until you, the community around them, which they came up in, pour into them."

Following the set, Sauceda and Bey presented Jones-Player with a framed golden record to commemorate the event.

Jones-Player was "enamored by the talent (he) had surrounding (him)," was grateful to share the experience with everyone, and promised the crowd that he is "going to be around."

Bey hopes to make these sessions a semesterly event to highlight the "(many) talented people on this campus."

"Live music has become a luxury; it's pretty prevalent in our generation," Bey said. He hopes "to combat the Goliath monopoly that Ticketmaster has become through community and creating live music experiences like this."