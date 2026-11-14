How does America fix a healthcare system that is rapidly outpacing the laws meant to regulate it?

That question was at the center of Michigan State Law Review's annual symposium, "Law, Policy, and the Next Era of Healthcare Reform," held Friday at Graduate by Hilton East Lansing.

Bringing together four legal scholars, the event examined how rising healthcare costs, corporate influence, emerging technologies, andstate and federal regulations, such as artificial intelligence, are reshaping the healthcare industry and challenging existing legal protections.

"Financing really shapes the healthcare that people receive at the bedside," said Wendy Epstein, a professor at DePaul University College of Law.

Epstein pointed to the case of Sungida Rashid, who experienced severe bleeding after giving birth at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts, in 2023. According to Epstein, the hospital lacked embolization coils - medical devices used to control bleeding - because of unpaid bills following private equity restructuring. Rashid later died, although Epstein emphasized that the relationship between the equipment storage and her death had not been conclusively established.

Epstein placed an even greater emphasis on how automated decision-making tools are changing who controls patient care. She shared the story of Frances Walter, an 85-year-old Wisconsin resident who shattered her left shoulder and was denied extended rehabilitation coverage after her insurer relied on a predictive algorithm called NaviHealth.

The algorithm estimated a recovery period of 16 days, leading the insurer to stop covering Walter's rehabilitation on day 17 despite her continued medical needs. Although Epstein said a judge later found the denial improper, she warned that relying on individual patients to pursue lawsuits does not properly address broader problems.

"We should be regulating the influence and not the organizational form," Epstein said, arguing that current laws rely too heavily on individual patients filing lawsuits after the damage is already done rather than fixing systemic cracks.

Georgetown Law professor Michele Goodwin examined its human consequences, including racial disparities in organ transplantation, the history of eugenics and reproductive rights.

Goodwin said Black patients face disproportionate barriers to accessing transplants, a life-saving form of care. She also connected the history of eugenics to questions of bodily autonomy and medical ethics through the U.S.Supreme Court's 1927 Buck v. Bell decision, which upheld compulsory sterilization.

Goodwin criticized abortion restrictions enacted following the Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, arguing that some laws create uncertainty for physicians treating pregnancy complications and can endanger patients.

Misinformation influences healthcare policy, Goodwin said, from reproductive rights to public health responses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Medical science matters," she said. "It is important to confront misinformation and disinformation."

Robert Mikos, a professor at Vanderbilt Law School, addressed conflicts between federal drug regulations and state laws authorizing treatments that have not received federal approval for particular medical uses - particularly with medical marijuana, psilocybin and certain stem-cell treatments.

Conflicting signals from state and federal policies act as "speedball federalism," Mikos said, comparing them to a drug combination that produces opposing effects.

"When a state authorizes the therapeutic use of a drug, it's suggesting to consumers that the drug is safe and effective," Mikos said. State legalization campaigns and commercial advertising can reinforce those perceptions, even when rigorous clinical evidence remains limited.

Mikos also highlighted the financial risks patients may face when pursuing unapproved treatments. He said a psilocybin session in Oregon can cost around $3,000, while some unapproved stem-cell treatments may cost upwards of $50,000, often without insurance coverage.

"I think consumers should know more about the things that they're paying so much money for," Mikos said.

Rather than calling for state-authorized programs to be eliminated, Mikos proposed stronger public education about the scientific evidence and uncertainties surrounding these treatments.

Carmel Shachar, a health law scholar at Harvard Law School, concluded the symposium by examining how artificial intelligence could expand access to healthcare while raising new concerns about patient safety, privacy and accountability.

Shachar argued that AI could help address rising healthcare costs and shortages of medical professionals by handling routine tasks, allowing physicians to focus on patients with more complex needs.

"We need regulation in this space as opposed to saying, let it just evolve as it may," said Shachar.

She introduced the concept of regulatory "sandboxes," which allow developers to test emerging technologies under controlled conditions before broader implementation.

Using Utah's experimentation with AI-assisted prescription services as an example, Shachar reiterated the importance of evaluating new technologies while maintaining safeguards and accountability.

However, she warned that AI could deepen existing healthcare inequalities if underserved patients increasingly rely on automated services while wealthier patients continue receiving personalized medical care.

"I think a fair outcome is that everybody has a care team that involves a human clinician who knows them," Shachar said.

For Jessica MacFarlane, a second-year MSU law student interested in labor and employment law, the symposium offered an opportunity to explore how legal scholars are approaching changes in healthcare.

Despite the challenges raised throughout the symposium, MacFarlane said she remained optimistic about the future of healthcare reform.

"Optimistic, but mostly because I'm an optimistic person, and I believe things can always get better," MacFarlane said.