Because the film industry is heavily male-dominated, it can be hard for some who are fascinated by the art to find a place where they can freely express themselves. However, there is now a new club on campus aimed at providing that space for all film lovers.

Women in Film, founded by digital storytelling sophomore Alysza Eddy, held its first meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The organization aims to give students an opportunity to develop filmmaking skills, collaborate on creative projects and build connections with others who share similar interests.

Eddy said the idea came from her own experiences navigating male-dominated creative spaces and wanting to create an environment where students could feel comfortable expressing themselves. Eddy said she sometimes struggled to feel respected and heard as a woman. She wanted to create a space where students would not have to worry about judgment or discrimination when sharing their ideas.

"There have been times when I've said things that have been very, very similar or even the same as what a man has said," Eddy said. "It's just complete silence when I say it, and then when a man says it, everybody is like, 'Wow, this is incredible.'"

Despite the name, the organization is open to students of all identities, backgrounds and majors. The purpose of the organization is to bring out the difficulties that minorities encounter in the film industry.

Digital storytelling and documentary production freshman Abby Smith serves as the organization's associate producer. She helps Eddy plan meetings, organize events and turn ideas into activities that members can participate in. Smith said the organization fills a gap on campus by offering a hands-on, collaborative environment.

"We wanted it to be a very welcoming, inclusive space for people from all majors who could come in with zero experience and get actual hands-on experience from our workshops," said Smith.

Meetings combine workshops, production opportunities and roundtable discussions. Some workshops will cover screenwriting, storyboarding, camera work, audio and editing. Members also have opportunities to discuss topics surrounding the film industry and representation.

During a recent meeting, members participated in a pitching workshop that helped them come up with ideas for short commercials for the organization. They had sessions discussing possible storylines, props, filming locations and production roles.

Moreover, in their future meetings, the club will analyze films that will help them to understand how directors tell stories and deliver certain messages through filming. Eddy mentioned films like "Lady Bird" to examine how women are portrayed.

They are also planning semester-long projects to provide students with more practical experience. During the first semester, students will be required to work in teams and develop 30-second commercials. In the future, they can consider making short narratives.

Digital storytelling freshman Caroline Waller attended the organization's first meeting after friends on the executive board encouraged them to join. Waller said the meeting felt welcoming, particularly because the organization emphasizes inclusion rather than limiting participation based on gender identity.

"It was just a really chill space," Waller said. "I didn't feel singled out by the fact that it's Women in Film; I don't necessarily identify that way."

Journalism sophomore Alison Casey joined the group because of her passion for camera work and movies. According to her, the organization is a way for her to learn more about filmmaking while building community.

"It's really empowering, and it's also a good way to find friends here who have similar interests," Casey said.

Interest in the organization is already surpassing Eddy's expectations. At the first meeting, there were about 25 to 28 people in attendance, while the organization's Slack group has expanded to about 30 members. Their Instagram page reached 100 followers shortly after the first meeting.

Eddy wishes that the organization could serve as both an avenue for expressing creativity and a way for students to build their portfolios. She also hopes that students would feel comfortable enough to come back each week, whether it is for filming or networking.

"If there's not a space for you, create it," Eddy said. "I want people to know that they are capable of doing what they want to do and creating and making the film, even if it seems out of reach."