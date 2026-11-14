A game against Northern Iowa was a textbook trap game for No. 5 Michigan State men's basketball, sandwiched between an unusual victory over No. 2 Duke in the Champions Classic and a Tuesday matchup with No. 11 Tennessee.

It seemed the Spartans were falling into the trap early in the second half, when their lead shrank to 11. But they pulled away for a 106-72 win, hitting a school-record 18 3-pointers.

"I absolutely love Nick Saban. Love him to death. Because I think my guys drank a little bit of his favorite, that rat poison," head coach Tom Izzo said. "I didn't take my foot off the pedal. They took their foot off the pedal."

The Spartans showed no sign of a hangover early. A 19-2 run in the opening 5:19 set the tone, and their lead reached 24 points in the first half at 42-18 just more than two minutes later.

That dominant stretch seemed to put the Panthers out of the game, but they crawled back to make it a 15-point game at halftime, 59-44. The comeback was fueled by five Spartan turnovers in the final eight minutes, five of their 10 in the half.

UNI wasn't finished coming out of the break, either. Greyson Uelmen, the Panthers' leading scorer with 16, took the opening inbound straight to the paint and converted an and-1 just from deep seconds into the half, cutting the deficit to 12. Senior center Anton Bonke threw the ball out of bounds on the next possession, and the rumblings of an upset began.

But there was none. The Panthers got as close as 11 with 17:07 left, and that was the best they would do. The Spartans closed the game on a 28-9 run in the final 10:30, committing only four turnovers in the second half and cruising to their first 100-point game since Nov. 10, 2019, against Binghamton.

Fewer turnovers were one reason the Spartans pulled away. Continued 3-point shooting was the other. They broke the program record set March 2, 2016, against Rutgers, and it was well earned: 18 of MSU's 28 field goals came from beyond the arc, and they shot 0.3% better from three-point range than overall.

"I do think we have one of our best shooting teams. I've said that from day one," Izzo said. "I didn't think that good a shooting team. I mean, that start was unbelievable."

MSU did it despite 61 total fouls between the two teams, which slowed the flow of the game.

"That should set a North American record," Izzo said jokingly. "I mean, how can you play a game when there's 61 fouls?"

Junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team in scoring for the third time this season with 24 points. He missed only one field goal and fell one assist short of a third double-double with nine, all without a turnover.

"I had a long meeting with Jeremy this morning, and he vowed what he was going to do, and he might have had his best game as a Spartan," Izzo said.

Freshman guard Jasiah Jervis followed with a career-high 20 points, leading the 3-point barrage by hitting five of his six attempts. Together, he and Fears scored 44 of the backcourt's 58 points.

Two other Spartans reached double digits as sophomore forward Jordan Scott and senior forward Coen Carr each added 11 points. Scott left midway through the second half and didn't return, though he stayed on the bench with an ice pack on his right shoulder.

"I don't think it's anything serious," Izzo said. "But that hurt not having him in there either because he started out so good."

No. 5 MSU (4-0) will now travel to face No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) at 9 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 17 at Food City Center. The game will air on ESPN2.