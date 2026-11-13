The Michigan State vs Washington football game time has been pushed back from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m., David Bassity, senior vice president of communications for the Big Ten Conference, told The State News.

TheFederal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stoppageFriday evening after halting all air traffic, including the University of Washington's football team flight earlier in the day.

Washington departed for East Lansing at 10:25 p.m. EST on Friday, resulting in the game-time delay.

The FAA's nationwide ground stop was only the third such instance in U.S. history, following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and a January 2023 FAA computer system outage.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication the outage was the result of a malicious attack, describing itinstead as "just a telecommunications outage."

MSUAthletics said in a statement that the university is in contact with the Big Ten Conference and Washington as it monitors the situation.