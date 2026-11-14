No. 3 Michigan State women's soccer lost 4-3 to No. 16 Purdue in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament championship Friday on an overtime winner.

"A lack of discipline cost us a trophy tonight," said Head Coach Jeff Hosler.

Falling in the final game for the third time in five years, the Spartans will continue their search for the school's first Big Ten Tournament trophy. It was Purdue's first Big Ten Tournament trophy since 2007.

The raucous crowd that filled Folk Field in WestLafayette was treated to an end-to-end match that saw the Boilermakers fight off an admirable Spartan comeback.

It was Jaiden Anderson, the nation's top goalscorer, who won the game for the Boilermakers in the 97th minute with her 20th goal of the season.

The Spartans controlled the play until Purdue took the lead in the 33rd minute with its first shot on goal. Rosa Maalouf snuck in at the back post for a tap-in, while MSU's center-backs were distracted by Anderson.

"We were the better team, but we didn't finish our moments," senior midfielder Ella Janz said. "We have to walk away with that. And that sucks."

Similar to their previous meeting, where Purdue won 2-1, the Spartans exerted so much energy trying to keep Anderson quiet that they gave other attackers an easier route to goal. Sophomore defender Addison Baldus, in particular, had a remarkable showing against the powerful forward.

"Baldus was incredible," Hosler said. "I couldn't be more thrilled with her performance since we've inserted her into our lineup five or six games ago."

The Boilermakers doubled their lead in the 39th minute through Addy Feldman, who capitalized on a free kick opportunity.

The Spartans responded quickly and pulled one back through senior midfielder Kayla Briggs in the 42nd minute. The move started with a searching ball from senior defender Renee Watson from her own half of the field that found junior defender Faith George, who timed a perfect run and ball into Briggs' feet. Briggs one-touch finish came out of nowhere, leaving the Purdue goalkeeper motionless.

Purdue started the second half on the right foot, scoring its third in the 50th minute through McKenzie Carle. The Spartans thought they had been let off the hook when a strike seconds earlier came off the crossbar, but were quickly made to pay.

"Purdue showed us what quality looks like; they finish chances in front of goal, and we don't," Hosler said.

Spartan senior midfielder Bella Najera was the next player to add her name to the goalsheet, reducing the Spartans' deficit to one in the 61st minute. The goal was eerily similar to the first, with a ball from Watson finding George to send it into the box. Najera hammered it into the bottom left corner to give MSU a fighting chance.

The Spartans' belief was evident on the pitch as they pushed higher and continued to search for an equalizer. Watson was moved up from defense into the midfield to add an extra creative spark. Hosler even brought sophomore defender Mackenzie Kruer on as a striker in the final minutes.

"It's a game we never should have had to fight back into, because we should have been leading from the front," said Hosler. "We had numerous other chances to tie it before we did, to take a lead, but we didn't."

Senior forward Kennedy Bell hit the crossbar as the clock ticked down, embodying the many chances the Spartans missed throughout the match. George and Kruer both had golden opportunities that sailed over the bar.

Finally, with less than two minutes on the clock, Kruer jumped the highest and sent the ball into the back of the net off a corner.

With the match locked at 3-3, the championship headed into golden-goal overtime. The Spartans quickly got two shots off, but it was Anderson who put the game to bed with the winner for Purdue.

"We're gonna remember this feeling," Janz said. "We don't want to feel it again."

Purdue goalkeeper Grace Miller made a season-high eight saves to keep the Spartans out. The Spartans had 22 shots and 12 on goal to Purdue's 11 and five. Purdue relied heavily on physicality to break up MSU's momentum, committing 16 fouls to MSU's five.

Hosler said this result will be a "missed opportunity" when it comes to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday.

"At the end of the day, we've got to decide if we're going to stop being casual, if we're going to be more disciplined," Hosler said. "Because we're not. Postseason soccer doesn't allow for those two things."