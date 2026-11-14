Michigan State hockey avoided a second straight loss to Notre Dame on Friday night, but it couldn't leave South Bend with a win.

The No. 4 Spartans tied the Fighting Irish 1-1 in their second game of the series at Compton Family Ice Arena before falling in a shootout. Notre Dame claimed the extra point in the Big Ten standings after Sammy Nelson scored in the shootout and goaltender Patrick Quinlan stopped all three MSU attempts.

MSU (6-3-1) earned one point in its first Big Ten series of the season after dropping Thursday's opener 3-2 in overtime. The Spartans managed just three goals across the two games despite entering the series averaging 3.56 goals per game.

Senior forward Tommi Männistö provided the late-game heroics Friday, scoring with 1:44 remaining in regulation to force overtime. Freshman defenseman Chase Reid sent a stretch pass into the offensive zone, where Männistö collected the puck, cut toward the middle and fired a wrist shot past Quinlan.

The goal came just 35 seconds after Notre Dame senior forward Evan Werner gave the Fighting Irish a 1-0 lead. Werner beat junior defenseman Owen West with a toe drag before taking the puck to his backhand and finishing past freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen with 2:19 remaining.

Despite the late equalizer, MSU couldn't find a winner in overtime or the shootout.

"I thought in the third we had some really good looks and they scored and we didn't melt," head coach Adam Nightingale said. "We came right back. Big, big goal by Tommi Männistö to get the tie."

The Spartans controlled much of the early action, particularly in the second period, but couldn't beat Quinlan. MSU generated 19 shots through the first 34 minutes of play and finished the second period with a 25-23 advantage in shots.

Quinlan repeatedly denied MSU's best opportunities, including an impressive glove save on sophomore forward Ryker Lee in the first period.

Ravensbergen was equally sharp at the other end. The freshman made several important stops throughout regulation and overtime, including a pad save on a two-on-one in the first period and a denial of a Sammy Nelson semi-breakaway in overtime.

Nightingale credited both goaltenders for their performances but said his team needed to do a better job finishing its chances.

"I think we got to finish. We had plenty of opportunities," Nightingale said. "I thought the goalie played well, and that's going to go in phases, right? Sometimes you score, the puck goes in. Sometimes you don't, but you got to make sure you still play the right way."

MSU had opportunities to take control on the power play but didn't capitalize on any of its chances. The Spartans also killed several Notre Dame power plays, keeping the game scoreless through the first two periods.

The series marked a breakout performance for Quinlan, who entered Thursday's game with a 4.82 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage.

Nightingale said the team's mindset was better Friday after Thursday's overtime defeat, but there is still plenty of work to do with a young group.

"I think just more of a mindset. We got to go out and earn everything," Nightingale said. "We got a lot of new guys, and so every time you put the jersey on, you got to go out and earn a win."

Nightingale also praised Ravensbergen, who made 30 saves in the tie and continued his strong start to the season.

"He's been really consistent for us, and he's a guy that gives you a chance every night," Nightingale said.

MSU now turns its attention to a rivalry matchup against Michigan next week. The Spartans will have an opportunity to regroup in practice and address the offensive struggles that followed them throughout the Notre Dame series.

"We got a lot to work on," Nightingale said. "All areas of our game, and we knew that coming in. We're going to be a growing group."