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American Football
The State News Podcast: Episode 7
By Nora May,12 days ago
The State News Podcast - Episode 7:A Rivalry Win
Host Nora May breaks down MSU's win over Michigan in football, and we hear from Multimedia Reporter Weston Hankcock about the celebrations and talk with News Reporter Belle Potter about student reactions to the big win.
Featured Reporters:
Weston Hancock - Multimedia Reporter
Belle Potter - News Reporter
Or, watch it on YouTube: