MSU's Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance expanded its data dashboard to offer greater transparency to the MSU community and the broader public.

"We hope to help our community better understand civil rights issues at MSU and the efforts underway to address them," Vice President and Title IX and Title VI coordinator Laura Rugless said in a campuswide email.

The ORC data dashboard expansion includes data from the most recent academic year as well as additional information of supportive measures, appeals and participation in optional prevention and outreach programs, according to MSU's ORC website.

The OCR's 2025-26 Annual Update was also recently released, showcasing the accomplishments and priorities of the office throughout the 2025-26 academic year.

The update highlighted that the MSUInvestigation, Support and Resolution responded to 1,018 reports and 223 requests for supportive measures during the 2025-26 academic year.

According to Rugless's email, the OCR is currently working on a Civil Rights Policy Improvement Initiativethat aims to improve consistency across MSU's civil rights policies.

These updates come after multiple MSU trustees called for a formal review of MSU's Title IX policy following the arrest of former MSU physician Arpit Saxena.

Saxena, 39, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in September after a Title IX investigation revealed he sexually assaulted two patients at the MSU Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic.

Saxena now faces three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The initiative proposes taking the current Anti-Discrimination Policy and the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct and Title IX Policy and consolidating them into a single Civil Rights Conduct and Responsibilities Policy, while also creating a unified set of process standards to make information more accessible.

Implementation of the new policy is intended for May 2027. Further updates will be conveyed via the CRPII website.