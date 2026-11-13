The Michigan State-Washington game time has been pushed back from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. EST, David Bassity, senior vice president of communications for the Big Ten Conference, told The State News.

TheFederal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stoppageFriday evening after halting all air traffic, including the University of Washington's football team flight earlier in the day.

Washington departed for East Lansing at 10:25 p.m. EST on Friday, resulting in the game-time delay.

Washington spokesperson Jeff Bechtholdconfirmed the game's status in an email to The State News.

"No determination has been made regarding the kickoff time for Saturday's game," Bechthold said. "We remain in communication with the Big Ten Conference and will provide updates as additional information becomes available."

"The team had not yet boarded its plane before the FAA grounded all flights. We await word just like the rest of the country," Bechthold said.

The FAA's nationwide ground stop was only the third such instance in U.S. history, following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and a January 2023 FAA computer system outage, according to The Associated Press.