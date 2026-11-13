The East Lansing Fire Department responded to 54 couch fires after MSU football beat the University of Michigan 15-6 on Nov. 7, according to East Lansing Fire Chief John Newman during a Friday press conference. The East Lansing Police Department also extinguished fires found throughout the streets that night.

No individuals have been charged in connection to the fires thus far.

Igniting a fire or putting combustible objects into an active blaze is prohibited in East Lansing and is a violation of state law. Upon ELPD detective review of digital evidence taken from social media, "individuals identified in connection with fires will be held fully accountable under the law," Newman said.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Department will be sharing resources with ELPD to help identify individuals,Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

Those implicated in the fires will be charged by either the city attorney or county prosecutor, according to a Friday news release. The City of East Lansing will also ask the court for restitution related to damages and personnel costs, including staff time for the overtime work of ELPD, ELFD and the Department of Public Works to clear burned debris from the streets.

Thousands of dollars will be required to repair damaged asphalt, according to Newman, after the firesconstituted an "unacceptable wave of illegal, destructive behavior in our neighborhoods."

Due to the large number of phone calls on Nov. 7, Newman said that there was an "immediate, dangerous strain on (East Lansing's) entire emergency response system."

"We share the community's pride in Spartan athletics, and the vast majority of fans celebrated responsibly," Newman said. "However, we will not tolerate the small majority who use these sporting events as an excuse to endanger our city and waste taxpayer dollars."

ELFD responded to an additional three fires on Tuesday after MSU men's basketball beat Duke University 79-73.

Newman said conversations between ELFD and MSU on preventing couch fires moving forward are "happening and will continue."

"East Lansing and Michigan State University are known for many things, but couch burning will not be one of them," he said.

ELPD is requesting that anyone with additional video or photo of those responsible for setting fires to contact Detective Andy Ferguson at afergus@cityofeastlansing.com.