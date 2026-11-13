Three Michigan State men's soccer players earned first-team All-Big Ten honors Thursday, giving the Spartans their largest first-team contingent since 2017.

Senior forward Andrew Darakdjian, senior midfielder Miles Merritt and junior defender Brandon Munson made the first team. Senior forward Richie Ludwig earned second-team honors, while sophomore defender Conner O'Keefe received MSU's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The recognition marks anMSU milestone for a program that last placed three players on the conference's first team nine years ago. That year, the Spartans advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Indiana on penalty kicks.

Darakdjian's return from injury made him one of MSU's leading offensive contributors this season. After missing the 2025 campaign, the Commerce Township native finished the regular season with eight goals and four assists. His 20 points led the Spartans, and his eight goals total tied him for third in the Big Ten.

Merritt earned his first All-Big Ten selection after anchoring the Spartan midfield all season. The senior from Albuquerque, New Mexico, started all 18 games, contributing two goals and five assists. Munson also collected his first conference honor after starting 17 games on the Spartan backline. The junior defender from Spring Hill, Florida, made an impact at both ends of the field, recording two goals and eight assists. He previously earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2024.

Ludwig rounded out MSU's All-Big Ten selections with a second-team nod. He recorded four goals and seven assists, finishing with 15 points. His two game-winning goals were tied for second on the team.

The four All-Big Ten selections are a reflection of the Spartans' success this season, which saw them record 10 wins and come within one conference victory of setting a program record. After going without any first-team selections in 2024 and 2025, 18-year head coach Damon Rensing has returned MSUto national prominence.

The Spartans now shift their attention to the NCAA Tournament, following their quarterfinal exit against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.