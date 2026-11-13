It's no secret that Michigan State football has been hit hard by injuries this season, especially on defense.

It's a constant cycle: A starter gets hurt, his backup steps up and makes plays, and then, out of nowhere, he's hurt, too. Six of the 11 defensive starters from the season-opening lineup have missed time, a level of injuries that has been hard to explain.

"I've never seen anything like this," MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald said after losing to UCLA. "But that is what it is. It's football. It's a contact sport, and the next guy's got to step up."

The next-man-up mentality has been a staple for the Spartans most of the season, but they may finally get some starters back Saturday against Washington.

Graduate cornerbacks Tre Bell and Charles Brantley are listed as questionable on Thursday's Big Ten availability report, along with senior defensive lineman Ben Roberts. Roberts' status is a surprise, since he seemed done for the season after leaving the UCLA game in a wheelchair with a first-quarter leg injury.

His return would be a huge boost. Roberts played at an All-Big Ten level before the injury at UCLA, with 26 tackles, five for loss and two sacks. Last week's Michigan game was the first game he didn't play in at all.

Bell and Brantley would add experience to a secondary that has been stripped of its depth and forced young players like true freshman cornerback Jeremiah Favorite into action. The two veterans have played 66 games combined, more than 30 apiece. Saturday would be the first game for both since the Oct. 10 matchup with Illinois.

The timing couldn't be better. Washington ranks 27th nationally in passing offense and fifth in the Big Ten, the best unit MSU has faced so far.

A key piece of that offense is quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who is expected to play despite a fractured rib he suffered in Week 6 against Iowa. He played his first full game since the injury last week in a 28-25 loss to Penn State, throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while completing 57.6% of his passes.

"He can create the second play, sometimes it's the third play, fourth play within one play," MSU defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said. "I think this offense is dangerous and explosive, so we've got our work cut out for us."

Washington's pass-heavy approach, which has produced the third-fewest rushing attempts in the nation, could play into the Spartans' hands, since their pass defense is allowing fewer than 200 yards per game. The Huskies have little run game to lean on, so a stalled passing attack would hand MSU's offense the ball and the chance to control the game, as it did against Michigan.

The Spartans will look to turn the momentum from bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing into another win rather than become stagnant, a step closer to securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021.

"It's always, 'What did we do well, what didn't we do well, what can we get better at, how do we do it?' It starts with honest communication. So whether we win 100-0 or lose 100-0, it's going to be the same meeting," Rossi said of the team's postgame meetings. "If not, then you're just swinging with results, and that doesn't bring the best out of a team."

Kickoff between MSU (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) and Washington (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) is set for 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The game will air on Big Ten Network.