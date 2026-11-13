Two Michigan State University students were arrested Thursday during a staged sit-in inside U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., Washington D.C. office to protest his candidacy for Senate Majority Leader and the Senate filibuster.

International relations and psychology sophomore Marija Nestorović and interdisciplinary humanities senior Tyler Coffindaffer were both arrested as part of the Sunrise Movement, a nationwide climate organization. Both students opted to post and forfeit, paying a fee before being released. Neither will be charged or convicted of any crime.

Of the few hundred protesters, ten MSU students were in attendance as members of MSU's Sunrise chapter. 54 protesters were arrested by Capitol police, according to theSunriseMovement.

The Sunrise Movement protest comes amid the Democratic Party's debate over which lawmakers will lead the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives after a "blue tsunami" during the 2026 midterms granted Democrats the majority. Schumer, who was Senate Minority Leader, has received pushback from incoming lawmakers and progressives calling for new leadership in the Senate.

"We need to continue the progressive momentum from Election Day, and we can't do that with Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader," Coffindaffer said in a statement to The State News. "I am here to show that this is not what the people want, and to fight for change we need a leader who is willing to fight for us."

Outside of Schumer's office, Sunrise members held signs reading, "The filibuster kills" and "Schumer: Step up or step aside."

The Sunrise Movement also posted a reel on Instagram showing protesters sitting on the office floor chanting: "Hey hey, ho ho, Schumer has got to go!"

Following Sunrise's protest, progressive U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said he will challenge Schumer for the position of Senate Majority Leader.

The Sunrise Movement is a climate organization that champions the Green New Deal and aims to stop the ongoing climate crisis. The movement has chapters across the nation, building a coalition of people dedicated to progressive politics and climate policy.

The movement was co-founded by U.S. Rep-elect William Lawrence. Lawrence garnered widespread support from MSU student voters, who ensured his victory against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, in the race for Michigan's 7th Congressional District.

Sunrise is fundraising $24,000 to cover the bail fees and any potential legal fees for those arrested.