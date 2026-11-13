Michigan State volleyball fell to Purdue in four sets Thursday night.

The Spartans opened the match with a close first-set victory but struggled to maintain momentum as the Boilermakers rallied to win the next three sets.

The Spartans opened the first set in a tightly contested battle against Purdue, with both teams trading points early on. Purdue eventually took a 10-9 lead and continued to hold a narrow advantage, leading MSU 15-12. However, the Spartans found their momentum, closing the gap and tying the set at 16.

MSU maintained its momentum down the stretch, with freshman outside hitter Madi Andrews closing out the set with a service ace 25-23.

"I'm so proud of the other players who have had to step up in bigger roles," head coach Kristen Kelsay said. "No lack of effort out there. They played hard."

The Boilermakers came out strong in the second set, quickly taking control with an early 5-2 lead over the Spartans. Purdue continued to dominate, putting together an eight-point run to take an 11-3 lead early in the set.

Purdue extended its lead to 16-7, its largest advantage of the night. Andrews helped spark the Spartan offense, but MSU struggled to overcome the deficit, with the Boilermakers securing the second set 25-19 to even the match.

Purdue carried its momentum into the third set, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead. The Spartans struggled to find consistency early on, trailing 6-3 before kills from senior middle blocker Zora Hardison and sophomore outside hitter Bianca Mumcular helped to keep the Spartans within reach.

Hardison contributed offensively, eventually tying the score at 9-9. Despite her offensive efforts, the Boilermakers responded with a run to take the lead 13-9. Purdue maintained control throughout the set and secured a 25-20 win to take the lead 2-1 in the match.

With the match on the line, the Spartans entered the fourth set looking to force a fifth. Purdue, once again, got off to a strong start, taking an early 5-2 lead before extending it to 10-7. MSU fought back to tie the set at 10, keeping the Spartans within close distance.

Both teams continued exchanging points in a close contest, with the score tied again at 12-12 and 14-14. Purdue eventually began to build a lead, with three consecutive points to take an 18-15 lead. MSU continued to fight, cutting the deficit once again to make the score 22-21.

However, the Spartans couldn't complete the comeback. The Boilermakers closed out the set 25-21 to earn a 3-1 victory.

Purdue held the advantage in several offensive categories, recording 64 kills compared to MSU's 56. The team also finished with 56 digs, while the Spartans recorded a total of 47.

Although MSU totaled more attacks than Purdue, 147 to 133, the Boilermakers were more productive with their offensive opportunities.

Despite competing without three starting players, Andrews has continued to play a key role for MSU throughout the past few games, providing a strong offensive presence as the team adjusts to its shortened lineup.

The Spartans will look to bounce back and carry that effort into their next matchup against No. 19 Minnesota at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.