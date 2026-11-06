Social media personalities Josh and Jase visit MSU to encourage blood donations

Social media's beloved duo Josh and Jase, or Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke and Jason Riley, have been to Michigan for the summer and winter, but now they are back for a bigger cause: rallying the public to donate blood and save lives.

The two are traveling to all the colleges in the Big Ten conference as part of the Abbott and Big Ten "We Give Blood" competition. Their first stop on the trip was Michigan State University, where they met with students, staff and members of the community who gave blood- and even gave blood themselves.

"It's important and there's a reason why we're going to the colleges, because there is a shortage of young people at the moment donating," Cauldwell-Clarke said. "So we're trying to get this next generation excited about donating blood and saving lives, because it really is that serious."

Riley, who needed a blood donation as a newborn baby to live, said people don't realize the ripple effect that comes with donating blood.

"Anybody at any moment could need a blood donation at any time," Riley said. "So whether that's a newborn baby, whether that's a person in a rogue traffic accident, whatever it is, you may need it."

So when Abbott reached out to them to see if they were interested in participating, they said absolutely.

The competition is in its third year. All 18 Big Ten universities compete, with the winning school earning a $1 million student or community health grant from Abbot.

In the competition, one blood product donation equals one point towards the school of the donor's choice every 7 days, according to the Abbott website.

The Kellogg Center space used for the donations was full of MSU students, faculty and alumni, but also members of the Lansing and East Lansing community. Laughter could be heard as people who had donated got to see Claudwell-Clarke and Riley, and joy was visible on the faces of donors waiting for their turn to give.

Pre-nursing freshman Gabriella Yost said she decided to give blood because she was excited at the possibility of meeting Claudwell-Clarke and Riley and she hasn't donated at MSU yet.

Games and interactive media design sophomore Dominick Bird and criminal justice sophomore Elijah Zerod-Ely donated blood together, and Bird was able to fulfill his three-year wish of meeting the duo. They both walked away from their moment with the online duo sporting wide smiles and holding signed memorabilia for their mothers, who are fans.

"It was a great experience," Zerod-Ely said.

Sarah Krause, graduate program coordinator in the department of political science and Krista Zeig, academic advisor in the department of political science enjoyed giving back to the community and have been following the British stars for years.

"Having grown up in Michigan and lived here my whole life, it's really great to see them experience all of the great things about Michigan and remind me about why I love Michigan," Zeig said.

Krause agreed that she enjoyed seeing them explore the state, specifically citing their encounter with different types of snow in the winter. When they both got their turn to meet the boys, they were smiling and laughing despite just giving a pint of blood.

Supply chain management junior Keegan Wynn, who is a student ambassador for the blood donation organization Versiti, could be seen walking around the event, helping people log their donations in the Abbott competition and talking with donors, which he says puts a smile on his face.

"Getting to hear their stories on why they donated and give exciting news about the We Give Blood campaign and make those personal connections is what makes it so special," Wynn said.

Currently, MSU is in 7th place in the competition, with about 16,335 lives saved and nearly 5,500 donors. Overall, about 295,000 lives have been saved, and about 98,000 people have donated.



At the Nov. 5 drive, MSU received over 50 pints of blood and is estimated to reach a total of nearly 70 pints.

"We've always said from the beginning there is no point in having a platform if you're not going to use it for good," Cauldwell-Clarke said. "If we can get these young people who are excited to see us, get excited about donating blood, that's what it's about, you know?"