No. 5 MSU advances to Big Ten semifinals through golden goal

It was starting to feel like deja vu for No. 5 Michigan State women's soccer in the Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament quarterfinals as the clock ticked down against No. 20 Washington.

Stuck in a deadlock and heading toward penalties in the same stadium where they lost last year's Big Ten championship, the Spartans looked to their stars for help.

Senior midfielder Bella Najera answered the call, leading the Spartans to a 3-2 extra-time win.

With this result, the Spartans have a chance at rivalry redemption as they face Michigan in the semifinals at 2 p.m. EST on Sunday.

That final loss in 2025 motivated MSU to comprehensively shut out Washington 3-0 when they met earlier this season. The Spartans looked likely to replicate that success right off the bat.

Junior defender Faith George put the Spartans in the lead in the 13th minute with her first career goal for MSU. Senior forward Kennedy Bell got the assist, sending the ball into open space for George to run onto. The Spartans dominated the first half, not allowing Washington a single shot.

Najera doubled MSU's lead in the 50th minute. Bell assisted once again, laying a neat pass into Najera's feet directly in front of the goal at the end of a neat team move.

The Spartans were boosted by the return of senior forward Emerson Sargeant, who missed the previous two games. She was heavily involved in the buildup of both goals and provided constant forward motion.

With a two-goal cushion, head coach Jeff Hosler rotated heavily, and the Spartans fell back into their most destructive pattern of letting a comfortable lead slip in the second half. The inexperience was evident as Washington came back into the game.

Washington pulled one back through Maylen Montoya in the 59th minute off a close-range free kick. The Huskies had the momentum from there, challenging the Spartan defense until Andrea Leyva tied it in the 82nd minute. Washington continued to build into extra time, quickly recording another shot and looking the more likely team to advance until Najera bundled it home for the Spartans.

Najera's stoppage-time winner was the first goal the Spartans scored on a corner all season, despite earning 148 corners, the fourth-most in the nation.

MSU recorded six shots in the first half and seven in the second. Washington's five shots in regular time all came in the second half. Sophomore goalkeeper Noelle Henning made only one save; the Huskies' other two shots on goal found the back of the net.

The Spartans looked defensively imperious for the first part of the game, but a lack of discipline and organization caused them to slip. This is no doubt partially due to junior defender Julia Belli playing only 44 minutes. Her leadership was sorely missed at the back, as was sophomore defender Mackenzie Kruer's. Kruer, who was a regular starter for the first half of the season, did not feature.

The front six was fluid and skillful in attack. Bell, Najera and Sargeant were vital in both scoring and passing. Senior midfielder Kayla Briggs had a quiet night by her standards. If Briggs can break away from her markers against Michigan, the Spartans can expect to score more.

No. 1 seed Ohio State and No. 2 seed UCLA were both upset Wednesday by No. 8 Michigan and No. 7 Wisconsin, respectively. It was the first time the top two seeds both went down in the quarterfinals since 2002. ​