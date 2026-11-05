Nightingale stresses improved game management ahead of weekend slate

Michigan State hockey has one final opportunity to sharpen its game against a nonconference opponent before Big Ten play begins.

The No. 3 Spartans (5-1) welcome No. 13 Boston University (6-2) to Munn Ice Arena this weekend for a two-game series between two nationally ranked programs. MSU enters off a win against North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, while the Terriers recently split with No. 16 UConn.

MSU and Boston University open the series Friday, Nov. 6, at Munn Ice Arena before returning Saturday for the second game. Both contests will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

The matchup presents another early-season test for MSU, which has already faced several highly regarded opponents. Head coach Adam Nightingale said Boston University brings depth throughout its lineup and will challenge the Spartans in multiple areas.

"Up front, they got a lot of depth," Nightingale said. "They got some guys that can really make you pay. They're well-coached and organized, so they're a legit team."

The Spartans will look to carry momentum from their performance against North Dakota, particularly after responding to adversity in Saturday's 5-3 victory. MSU built a 2-0 lead before the Fighting Hawks battled back to a tie. The Spartans went ahead with a goal just 19 seconds after North Dakota's equalizer.

Nightingale pointed to that response as an encouraging sign of the team's development, particularly its ability to manage different situations throughout a game.

"To have another lead and them tie it, just to respond 19 seconds later, I think it's a really good sign for our team," Nightingale said.

Despite the early offensive success, sophomore forward Anthony Romani said MSU is focused on improving its five-on-five production and game management. The Spartans' power play has operated at 36%, but the team wants to create more scoring opportunities at even strength.

"Just making sure our transition game is good, we're keeping pucks simple, getting pucks sold high, and having a net presence," Romani said.

Game management has been a point of emphasis for the Spartans as they prepare for the start of conference play. Nightingale highlighted improved shift lengths and decision-making as areas where the team has made progress. He said the Spartans have become more consistent about keeping shifts less than 45 seconds, an important part of maintaining their style of play.

Boston University's offense will provide another challenge. The Terriers are led by sophomore forward Tynan Lawrence, who has seven goals and three assists through eight games. Lawrence's seven goals lead the team and make him an important player for the Spartans' defense to account for throughout the series.

For MSU, Romani has continued to establish himself as one of the team's top offensive threats. After scoring 14 goals in his freshman season, Romani has already recorded seven goals through the Spartans' first six games.

Romani said increased comfort at the college level and improvements in his speed and strength have helped him take a step forward.

"I think I'm a little more comfortable with the college hockey," Romani said. "I feel faster and stronger out there."

Nightingale credited Romani's development to his work ethic and ability to become a more complete player. While his offensive instincts were evident when he arrived at MSU, Nightingale said improving his skating and ability to separate from defenders helped him become a more consistent scoring threat. He also earned a role on the penalty kill last season, adding another dimension to his game.

The Spartans will look to carry those improvements into their final nonconference series before opening Big Ten play next week. With another ranked opponent visiting East Lansing, Nightingale sees the weekend as an opportunity to measure his team's progress.

"It's a new year, a lot of new guys, and they've got a really good team," Nightingale said. "It'll be an awesome test for our group."