MSU Athletics announces $10 million commitment to FOR SPARTA

MichiganState UniversityAthletics announced its third $10 million commitment in just over a month to FOR SPARTA and Spartan Stadium renovations Thursday.

MSU alumni John and Becky Duffey committed $10 million to FOR SPARTA. The donation will support the MSU football program, including renovations and improvements to Spartan Stadium, as part of the university's $1 billion FOR SPARTA initiative.

"Spartan Stadium isn't just a place we spend Saturdays; it has provided the backdrop for so many of our family memories," the Duffey family said. "To know we can play a role in its renovation and, at the same time, strengthen MSU Athletics is important to us both."

The campaign is MSU's broader fundraising initiative, which supports the university's academic and research priorities. The Duffeys' commitment helped push the campaign past the $2 billion fundraising mark.

Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae praised the couple for their continued support of MSU Athletics. The donation comes as MSU continues its plans to renovate Spartan Stadium.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said the Duffeys' support has created opportunities for students, faculty and student-athletes while strengthening their connection to the university. The $10 million commitment comes as MSU continues its efforts to strengthen its athletic programs.

The couple's latest gift builds on decades of philanthropy to MSU. Their previous donations supported football and basketball facilities, including the John and Becky Duffey Football Practice Field and the John and Becky Duffey Recruiting Lounge at Breslin Center.

The family's generosity also extends beyond athletics, with contributions to the Eli Broad College of Business.

FOR SPARTA aims to improve athletic facilities, enhancing the student-athlete experience and creating more opportunities across Spartan Athletics. The Duffeys' donation also contributesto MSU's larger $4 billion Uncommon Will, Far Better World campaign.

The Duffeys both graduated in 1982. John earned a degree in accounting, while Becky graduated with a degree in medical technology.